With the show having taken place either two or three times a year since the mid 1990’s, the latest running of MCM Birmingham Comic Con (formerly Memorabilia) quite possibly placed the number of events into triple digits, if not extremely close. Given that enviable lineage, the show is one not to miss, and Sunday 13th November saw myself and Desert Planet Discs co-host Carl Bayliss head to the National Exhibition Center to see what Star Wars treats were on show and take in the vibe of the day.

