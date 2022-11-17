Read full article on original website
Star Wars: The High Republic #2 goes to second print
As Phase Two of The High Republic continues to roll out, news comes that the second issue of volume 2 of the Marvel series by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito will be going back for a second print, bringing with it an Anindito cover taken from a splash page in issue 2 featuring the infamous Twinkle Sisters.
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Andor Episode 11
Every time an episode of Star Wars: Andor lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode eleven of season one, ‘Daughter of Ferrix’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Ross Hollebon. The Narkina 5 prison...
Comic Review: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7
It is a dark time for CHEWBACCA THE WOOKIEE. His ship, the ”MILLENNIUM FALCON”, is missing and he has been sentenced to death on the prison planet of GULHADAR. Fortunately, Chewbacca has found allies on the prison world: the pirate queen MAZ KANATA and a mysterious and resourceful girl named PHAEDRA, who has devised a bold yet dangerous plan to escape.
Star Wars: Revelations #1: The Eye of Webbish Bog, Vader and more
From writer Marc Guggenheim, wirth interior art by Salvador Larroca, Paco Medina and others wrapped in a cover by Phil Noto, this is Star Wars: Revelations, a one-shot that lands this coming Wednesday 23rd November. Star Wars: Revelations #1, a special one-shot, will chart a course for what’s ahead in...
The editing of The Mandalorian
With the massive advancements in technology making programs like The Mandalorian a finacially viable possibility, allowing for Star Wars to be brought to the small screen with big screen quality, so the disciplines around it like editing change also. Here, the Rough Cut podcast discuss those changes and how in a world where the Volume changes almost every aspect of film production, the role of the editor changes with it.
ILM VFX: Winners of the 2022 HPA Visual Effects Award
It’s a good day when it allows us a reason to congratulate the wizards at ILM VFX for their stellar work, in this case the visual effects for the entirety of the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, for which it won a coveted HPA Award. Introducing...
Book Review: Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence
It is an age of exploration. Jedi travel the galaxy, expanding their understanding of the Force and all the worlds and beings connected by it. Meanwhile, the Republic, led by its two chancellors, works to unite worlds in an ever-growing community among near and distant stars. On the close-orbiting planets...
New Star Wars prints via Dark Ink Art
Available via Dark Ink Art, three new pieces by Chris Dee (Following Orders) and Raymond Swanland (Conquering Shadow and Ghost in the Wind). Introducing the Power of the Galaxy STAR WARS collection, which features some of the most influential and impressive characters. Your Star Wars Power of the Galaxy set...
Sana Starros: Sana goes solo in her own mini series
Launching Wednesday 1st February, Sana Starros gets her own 5-issue mini series and the creative team behind it are interviewed over at Marvel.com. STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1 (OF 5) Written by JUSTINA IRELAND. Art by PERE PÉREZ. Cover by KEN LASHLEY. Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI. On Sale...
Galactic Pals: Best Moments Part 2
Climb aboard the Youngling Care Space Station with Miree, a droid caring for an energetic tauntaun, some curious porgs, a roughhousing rancor, a frustrated Ortolan, a toddling Gungan, and a playful Loth-cat. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids. Watch those fingers as you try to pet...
Denuo Novo: Rey quarterstaff costume accessory
£298.00 will get you this screen accurate Rey quarterstaff costume accessory, allowing you the opportunity to be the galaxy-saving scavenger from Jakku thanks to our friends at denuo Novo who are currently exhibiting at the winter edition of London Comic Con at Olympia. DENUO NOVO is proud to offer...
Willow comes to the ReAction range
Writing over at Lucasfilm.com, Dan Brooks chats with ReActions Brian Flynn to discuss their new Willow line, including the road to bringing these much-loved characters to life. Lucasfilm.com: So how did the collaboration with Lucasfilm for the ReAction line come about?. Brian Flynn: Ironically enough, or maybe un-ironically enough, they...
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Admiral Ackbar Milestones Statue
From the team at Gentle Giant, their new Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Admiral Ackbar Milestones Statue. Limited to 2 per order, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU and arriving June 2023, this can be yours for $250.00 and you don’t even need a fish tank to keep him in.
Bring Home The Galaxy: Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss from Hasbro
Revealed as part of the Star Wars #BringHomeTheGalaxy program, check out the the Star Wars Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss, inspired by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Chris is here with the figures in hand to give you a closer look! Available for pre-order exclusively on #Amazon beginning November 16th at 1:00pm ET!
Event Review: MCM Birmingham Comic Con: 11th – 13th November 2022
With the show having taken place either two or three times a year since the mid 1990’s, the latest running of MCM Birmingham Comic Con (formerly Memorabilia) quite possibly placed the number of events into triple digits, if not extremely close. Given that enviable lineage, the show is one not to miss, and Sunday 13th November saw myself and Desert Planet Discs co-host Carl Bayliss head to the National Exhibition Center to see what Star Wars treats were on show and take in the vibe of the day.
Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Anaheim welcomes The Mandalorian and Grogu
How’s this for popularity – not only is the fearsome Boba Fett already standing there, implacable in his own legendary armour, but you also get to meet Din Djarin and Grogu, and just listen to that reception. You can now meet The Mandalorian and The Child in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Anaheim, but don’t get too close, he’s still a hunter after all and you might have a bounty on your head that you’re not aware of.
#CANTINA: Blues Harvest highlights from the 2016 gig
It was revealed earlier today that #CANTINA will be returning with a second concert taking place on Sunday 9th April during Star Wars Celebration. Last time out, at Star Wars Celebration Europe 3 back in 2016 at the Brooklyn Bowl in London Darth Elvis and The Imperials, Blues Harvest and ASH rocked the room. While there’s yet to be an announcement of the 2022 line-up (stay tuned to Fantha Tracks for all the news regarding that), here are highlights of the Blues Harvest set, which included the voice of Luthen Raels ships computer David Collins, who’ll be joining us oon on an episode of Making Tracks.
Hot Toys: 501st Legion AT-RT Sixth Scale Figure Accessory
$290.00, available between October 2023 and March 2024 and designed by the wizards at Hot Toys, this is the 501st Legion AT-RT Sixth Scale Figure Accessory, this comes to collections direct from The Clone Wars. Designed primarily as a reconnaissance vehicle, the All Terrain Reconnaissance Transports (AT-RT) walker transformed a...
