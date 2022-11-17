ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?

Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
DULUTH, MN
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester

I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
ROCHESTER, MN
Olmsted County Deputies Suspect Impairment in Two Injury Crashes

Undated, (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of injury crashes involving drivers suspected of being impaired over the weekend. The first crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and 20th St. in Stewartville. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of 63 was struck from behind by a Ram pick-up.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants

Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin

Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, MN
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
ROCHESTER, MN
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle

Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
LYLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

