Light Up SE Minnesota in 2022: Show Us Your Holiday Light Displays to Win $500 Cash
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love Christmas. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 18th we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and...
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?
Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester
I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
New Video: Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe Cheering Patients In Blizzard
Pullquotes alignment="full"]<p>(He) Made me smile when I definitely needed a smile!</p><p> </p>[/pullquotes]. To Rochester, Minnesota, and thousands and thousands of patients visiting each day, the guy on Second Street SW. waving flags is a symbol of the love and hope each of us needs in our life. Flag Waving Joe...
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
Olmsted County Deputies Suspect Impairment in Two Injury Crashes
Undated, (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of injury crashes involving drivers suspected of being impaired over the weekend. The first crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and 20th St. in Stewartville. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of 63 was struck from behind by a Ram pick-up.
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
City Council to Discuss Possible Rochester Sales Tax Extension
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Rochester City Council appears ready to go back to the Minnesota Legislature this year to seek authorization to hold a referendum on another extension of the city's half-cent sales tax. The city went to the state legislature last year with a request to extend the...
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
Trial to Start Monday for Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Court trail is scheduled to start Monday for a Rochester man accused of fatally running over his girlfriend while under the influence of a controlled substance in 2018. 41-year-old Dewain Siewert is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court records say he told police the two...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
Guilty Plea For Threats to Shoot Up Stewartville Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man accused of threatening to shoot up a business with an AR-15 today entered into a plea agreement in Olmsted County Court. 20-year-old Javarie Smith admitted to a felony terroristic threats charge in exchange for the dismissal of two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
