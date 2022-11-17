ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age

As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”

There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota & South Dakota KOA Campgrounds Receive Top Awards

Some of the best campgrounds in the country are the ones that have been around for decades. Whether privately owned or franchised. Camping is cool!. The first time we stayed at a KOA Campground we chose the West Gate KOA Holiday in Yellowstone Park. It was a long day of travel and dark by the time our tent was set up. Then we woke up to 10 inches of snow. Yes, camping is cool!
MINNESOTA STATE
Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?

One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!" Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota’s Top Ten Fastest Growing Jobs Through 2028

If we can avoid any catastrophic occurrences between now and 2028, (you know - -like a pandemic or something) South Dakota is on track to lead the nation in job growth for the next 6 years, according to a report from the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa Sued Google for Millions of Dollars and Won: Here’s Why

I think it's pretty safe to say we all use Google on a daily basis. If you're an Android user, that's Google's phone OS. If you're an iPhone user like me who prefers their GPS, that's a way you may use Google regularly. Oh, and then they have a search engine as well. Admit it, you use it as a spellcheck if nothing else.
IOWA STATE
How Much Does It Cost to Run Christmas Lights in South Dakota?

The Christmas holiday season is known for being the most wonderful time of the year. It can also be one of the most expensive times of the year, especially with inflation going through the roof right now!. During this time of the year, we all need to contend with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
South Dakota Among States Where Gun Sales Are Rebounding Most

In the last 20 years, gun ownership in America has skyrocketed. According to the FBI, since gun background checks were first tracked in 1999 the numbers have grown from 9,138,123 in the first year to a whopping 39,695,31 background checks in 2020. Those numbers took a bit of a dip...
GEORGIA STATE
South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023

Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault

Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Minnesota Born: Honoring My Veteran, My Brother

Sometimes it feels like Veterans Day is one of those, what I call, half-holidays. It's not celebrated like, say, Christmas. It's not celebrated like the 4th Of July or Thanksgiving. And that's too bad. It should be. Honoring our veterans should be at the top of the holiday list. And...
MINNESOTA STATE

