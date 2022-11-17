Read full article on original website
Second Harvest Inland Northwest awarded $10,000 for the Bite2Go program
SPOKANE, Wash. – Second Harvest Inland Northwest has been awarded $10,000 to add another one to two schools to their Bite2Go program for the 2022-2023 academic school year. According to the Bite2Go website, the program provides food to over 7000 K-12 students each weekend in an ongoing effort to have no child go hungry.
2 people dead in trailer fire in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Wash. – Two people were found dead in a trailer fire in Priest River on Nov. 20. The Priest River Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a fire call. When they arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The remains of two people were found in the trailer.
Big rail unions split on contract with engineers ratifying
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected the contract. The votes threaten the health of the economy just before the holidays and cast more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month’s deadline without Congress’ help. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.
Messy travel day Tuesday!
Air stagnation advisories are set to expire this afternoon, with today’s highs still 5-10° below average in the low 30’s and overnight lows in the low 20’s. Our messiest travel day for the week of Thanksgiving is Tuesday, as high pressure breaks down allowing a system to move into the Pacific northwest, delivering snow to the Methow Valley, Northeast Mountains, Northern Panhandle, a mix of snow and freezing rain south of Lake Chelan and the east slopes of Cascades, light Freezing Rain Likely over the Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee area, and Columbia Basin and snow changing to rain for Spokane, the Palouse, LC Valley and surrounding areas.
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found “safe and cold” by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he’s back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office releases names of 3 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Valley standoff
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the Deputies involved in the November 14, 2022 incident that resulted in an hours-long SWAT standoff where the armed suspect fired multiple times, striking neighboring homes in the 18600 block of E. Lindsay Lane. Deputy Davis French was hired...
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show.
Jury returns guilty verdict for Yasir Darraji, man charged with murder of ex-wife
SPOKANE, Wash. – A jury returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of his ex-wife in Jan. 2020. The trial began on Oct. 31, 2022. Darraji pled not guilty and testified on Wednesday, Nov. 16, claiming his innocence, and closing arguments finished on Thursday morning. On Friday, the jury was unable to reach a verdict after a day and a half of deliberation. However, they returned a guilty verdict after deliberations on Monday.
Spokany Central Library to host transgender day of remembrance event Nov. 19
SPOKANE, Wash. – Nov. 13-19 is transgender awareness week, an opportunity to bring attention to and support the transgender community by sharing experiences and acknowledging the adversity the community often faces. On Nov. 19 at the Spokane Central Library form 3-5 p.m., the library, in partnership with Odyssey Youth...
