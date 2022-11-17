Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor's office. The flu, common cold, and a still 'lingering' pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program. Embryos that were originally frozen three decades ago were successfully thawed, transferred, and then delivered. The National Embryo Donation Center was able to help facilitate the birth of twins, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway. The twins set the new known […]
Deep frying a turkey gone wrong
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t get stuck in an emergent or catastrophic situation this holiday season. It is Turkey time in East Tennessee and no matter how you like to eat it, it is important to ensure yours and other’s safety while preparing it. A unique and fun way to cook your turkey is with the use of a deep fryer. With proper resources and a safety plan, this can be a delicious and fast way to enjoy this staple Thanksgiving meal.
Knoxville toddler upset she wasn’t at parent’s wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a sad day to find out you were not born early enough. Callaway Kuch, 4, got a rude awakening when she stumbled upon her parent’s wedding album and noticed something very important––she was not there. Her mother, Brandi Kuch, immediately...
‘For Tha Masses Design’ elevates your mind & home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – ‘For Tha Masses Design’ is our Maker this week, showcasing their skill with hand-lettered art that brings uplifting messages into your home. This week for ‘Maker Monday’ we showcase ‘For Tha Masses Design’ a local maker that specializes in hand-lettered art prints and calligraphy. It is owner and artist’s Nkem Warner mission to used her artwork to promote joy and community, inspiring others to make long-lasting positive impacts on those around them. The pieces that Nkem creates are meant to elevate your home and surroundings, injecting positivity to create lasting changes to your mental state.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday.
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week
6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch.
Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire
It's the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients.
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
Population growth paves the way for Knox County road work
Knoxville and Knox County are growing with no signs of slowing down. With the increase, officials are looking into pedestrian and traffic safety.
Survivors of suicide loss find comfort through company in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who've lost a loved one in the tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
Starbucks employees strike due to mold
A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday.
Catholic Charities increase in clients, services after November arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. After last year’s fire that destroyed the Catholic Charities building on Dameron Avenue, the organization provided services by adapting to the...
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured in Knox County
A Monroe County inmate worker who escaped Friday night was captured in Monroe County according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who've lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
Investigation underway after hit-and-run kills man on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hit-and-run crash left one person dead Saturday night on Magnolia Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Knoxville police responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. after a man was reportedly hit by a vehicle. The victim was...
Authorities searching for suspect after multiple vehicle burglaries
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who they believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Sevierville. According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, the suspect was seen in several cameras walking from house to house on front porches and carports on Caton Road and Riverview Circle.
Tennova Home Health helps families of patients with cognitive decline
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Caring for a loved one who is living with memory loss can be challenging and overwhelming. There are options available to help lift some of the burden and bring a sense of normalcy. Tennova Healthcare Home Health is one of those options when caring for a loved one with dementia or other cognitive declines.
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
