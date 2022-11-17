Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

Thanks for signing up!

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers.

According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a ribbon cutting is taking place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. for customers to get a first look at the improvements.

Some of the improvements customers will be able to see at the event and have access to will in the updated store will be activated corners, elevated brand shops, pickup, pharmacy curbside pickup and so much more!

Walmart Store Manager Tracy Evans says she is excited since the newly-updated store is the first of its kind in Ohio.

“Our store has been serving the Beavercreek community since 1988 and we are so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration,” Evans said. “We’re also excited because our store is the first and only Walmart in Ohio to be a ‘ Store of the Future ’ which is specially designed to elevate our customers’ shopping experience to a whole new level.”

If you plan to attend the re-opening ceremony, you will have the opportunity to see Walmart representatives and staff, Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, Beavercreek Police and Fire Departments, Beavercreek High School Music Department, 4 Paws for Ability, the Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile and Tony the Tiger.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Beavercreek VFW Memorial Post 8312 will receive a grant. The Beavercreek High School Choir will also present a performance.

The ribbon cutting will be performed by a group of 11 Walmart associates that have worked with the company for more than 20 years.

“I am proud a retailer as large as Walmart chose to renovate its Beavercreek location to give our residents an enhanced shopping experience,” Mayor Bob Stone said.

