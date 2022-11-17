Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge backs penalties against county in voting machine case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge is recommending the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against the Republican-majority Fulton County government that let a third party copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer’s 77-page report was issued late Friday. She says the secret July inspection and copying of computer data from machines rented by Fulton County was a willful violation of a court order designed to prevent evidence from being spoiled. Messages left for the county’s lawyer and their GOP commissioners weren’t returned.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities. But prosecutors said in court papers this month that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law. Greenberg is facing a 12-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in federal court in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. The court filings from prosecutors didn’t specify how many years in prison Greenberg’s sentence should be adjusted.
'I Am Begging You': Pulse Shooting Survivor's Powerful Plea After Colorado Attack
"I'm angry because we deserve to live," said LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf, who survived the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre.
Lack of clues about University of Idaho killings fuels fear and rumors
The baffling murders of four students at an off-campus home last week have sown frustration and alarm in the small city of Moscow
Comments / 0