Give back in these local toy donation drives

(WJHL) — There are plenty of ways to help those in need this holiday season.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of toy drives and donation opportunities for those who wish to give back.

Johnia Berry Toy Drive

Johnia Berry, an ETSU grad and UT grad student, was 21 years old when she was murdered in her apartment in 2004. She enjoyed helping children in need and had been wrapping Christmas gifts just hours before she was killed.

What: The Johnia Berry Toy Drive hosted by Food City aims to honor Johnia’s memory by helping to support children in need during the holidays. Participants can donate new toys in designated areas at all Food City locations.

When: Nov. 4 – Dec. 3. Toys will be distributed on Dec. 6

More: For further information, click here .

Marine Toys for Tots

This initiative allows groups to work together to collect toys for youngsters during the holiday season.

What: Free viewing of The Grinch at State Line Drive in Elizabethton. Entry is any new unwrapped toy.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

“Adopt” a child and shop for them. The area has more than 1,400 angels in need of gifts and necessities.

What: Trees are available in the Johnson City Mall, Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs.

When: Gifts are due back by Dec. 5 for distribution.

More: For further information, click here .

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle

The non-profit organization aims to launch its annual Christmas initiative on Nov. 18 to raise $300,000.

What: Donate to bell ringers who accept cash, Apple Pay and QR codes outside of area stores.

When: Begins Nov. 18 at participating locations.

More: For further information, click here.

