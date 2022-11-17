ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Give back in these local toy donation drives

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUri5_0jEfTzXH00

(WJHL) — There are plenty of ways to help those in need this holiday season.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of toy drives and donation opportunities for those who wish to give back.

LIST: Tri-Cities area Christmas-themed events

Johnia Berry Toy Drive

Johnia Berry, an ETSU grad and UT grad student, was 21 years old when she was murdered in her apartment in 2004. She enjoyed helping children in need and had been wrapping Christmas gifts just hours before she was killed.

What: The Johnia Berry Toy Drive hosted by Food City aims to honor Johnia’s memory by helping to support children in need during the holidays. Participants can donate new toys in designated areas at all Food City locations.

When: Nov. 4 – Dec. 3. Toys will be distributed on Dec. 6

More: For further information, click here .

3 major cultural December holidays & their traditions

Marine Toys for Tots

This initiative allows groups to work together to collect toys for youngsters during the holiday season.

What: Free viewing of The Grinch at State Line Drive in Elizabethton. Entry is any new unwrapped toy.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army aims to raise $300K in Red Kettle Drive

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

“Adopt” a child and shop for them. The area has more than 1,400 angels in need of gifts and necessities.

What: Trees are available in the Johnson City Mall, Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs.

When: Gifts are due back by Dec. 5 for distribution.

More: For further information, click here .

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle

The non-profit organization aims to launch its annual Christmas initiative on Nov. 18 to raise $300,000.

What: Donate to bell ringers who accept cash, Apple Pay and QR codes outside of area stores.

When: Begins Nov. 18 at participating locations.

More: For further information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Haven of Mercy to serve nearly 5K meals on Thanksgiving

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of many things to be thankful for this year includes a community that gives back, and for Haven of Mercy Ministries, giving back is not at all uncommon. The organization has served warm food for those who are hungry, provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and gifted goodies and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm gives back to community

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Believe in Bristol holds annual open house

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Organization, Believe in Bristol, held its annual Christmas open house. Guests were able to visit downtown and browse some of the shops that stayed open late and offered special discounts for the occasion. People were also able to get horse and carriage rides, a holiday favorite. “It’s a great time […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

More than scoring deals at Small Business Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — As shoppers prepare for the holiday rush, local businesses are hoping they’ll seek local options for holiday gifts. Local cities are joining in the effort to get people to shop locally this Small Business Saturday. The City of Elizabethton is encouraging shoppers to head downtown to buy gifts from local shops […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Small businesses remind people to shop local this Black Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As Black Friday quickly approaches, small businesses want to remind you to shop local. Mahoney’s Outfitters, a family-owned business in Johnson City, has seen the effects of price increases and has tried its best not to let it interfere too much with its in-store prices. Owner, Dan Mahoney, says more […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

One Acre Cafe to celebrate first community meal since 2019

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Staff and volunteers at One Acre Cafe are “upbeat and giddy” about the non-profit’s first indoor community meal since before COVID, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 603 W. Walnut St. “We are hoping to serve 350 people and that’s what we’re prepared for,” Cafe Manager Vickie […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local youth center receives 50k grant at Night of Smiles event

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Speedway Children’s Charities presented grants to child-focused organizations in the area at the Night of Smiles event on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Damon Johnson, Executive Director of LXI Youth Center, the program that received the $50,000 Jeff Byrd Grant, said the grant means a lot to them. “Now we get […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

80 Years In: History of the Santa Train

This story is part of News Channel 11’s special coverage of the Santa Train’s 80th ride through the region. For more stories like this and to view our 1-hour documentary, visit the Santa Train 2022 category above. (WJHL) – For residents of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, the Santa Train has run for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport reopens The Barking Lot dog park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport. The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Santa Train makes early stop for kids with special needs

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — On Saturday, an 80-year-old holiday tradition will be celebrated across three states. After a 2-year hiatus, Santa will hit the rails aboard the CSX Santa Train, but Santa made a special stop before that big journey. On Friday, children with special needs and parents gathered at Clintwood Baptist Church for one-on-one […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wbtw.com

Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Chamber celebrates growth & members at annual breakfast

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Chamber informed its members that the state of the Chamber is strong, and local leadership is pleased with the way the city is progressing. The chamber held its annual State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast Friday morning and highlighted its 75th year, calling it a success. Russ Rogers, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Southern Flo’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Soul food is rolling through a town near you. ‘Southern Flo’s’ is a food truck with a unique menu and an even more unique name. “I had social media and I used to go by ‘flow so jazzy’ so I was like I like the name and I want to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food City Thanksgiving Classic opens with tightly-contested Day 1

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 8th Food City Thanksgiving Classic opened on Monday with five game featuring local and regional squad. In the evening session, South Greene suffocated Science Hill with an active defensive game plan, en-route to a 56-46 victory. In the nightcap, host Sullivan East battled North Greene in the Dyer Dome. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Speedway in Lights kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Speedway in Lights kicks off on Friday, November 18 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The seasonal light show has over 3 million lights on display for the public to enjoy. Claudia Byrd, Executive Director of the Bristol Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charity, said Speedway in Lights is the largest fundraising […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

LIST: Where to go ice skating in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Ice skating rinks in the Tri-Cities are opening back up again for the public to enjoy. News Channel 11 has compiled a list of places where you can lace up your skates and slide into the holiday season. JOHNSON CITY ETSU’s first synthetic outdoor ice rink will be open to students and the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy