Macon, GA

13WMAZ

'Definitely cheaper to drive': Millions are driving for Thanksgiving holiday

MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving week is here, and it seems folks are rushing to get home for the holidays. If you're hitting the road, AAA says to leave early. That's because you can expect much heavier traffic from Monday through Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Transportation says Wednesday will be the most heavily congested, but the holiday traffic starts as early as Tuesday night.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Families enjoy free movies at Peach County libraries

MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays. Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library...
FORT VALLEY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
11Alive

SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Mistletoe Market brings Christmas cheer to Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — The Mistletoe Market returns to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend. They've got over 100 vendors with thousands of things on display including jewelry clothes and toys. Lisa Hays created the event almost 20 years ago, and she says their women's group that organizes...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Funeral for 'Mama Louise' Hudson held on Saturday

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Macon laid to rest the adopted matriarch of the "Allman Brothers Band" family - Mama Louise. She died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. "Mama Louise" Hudson was the co-owner of the H&H soul food restaurant. She often fed members of the Allman...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

From Our Table to Yours: Fall Vegetable Salad

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Lenee Radkey prepared a maple roasted fall vegetable salad, just in time for Thanksgiving. Radkey has been a chef for 7 years...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
