MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving week is here, and it seems folks are rushing to get home for the holidays. If you're hitting the road, AAA says to leave early. That's because you can expect much heavier traffic from Monday through Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Transportation says Wednesday will be the most heavily congested, but the holiday traffic starts as early as Tuesday night.
MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays. Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library...
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, Macon celebrated the life of one of the original members of the Allman Brothers Band: Duane Allman. This comes after the passing of Mama Louise, the adopted matriarch of the band. Duane Allman died in a motorcycle crash in 1971. Sunday would have been...
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, Rosa Medina prepared Birria tacos, one of her favorite dishes for Thanksgiving. She works at Tapatio Mexican Restaurant and has been helping cook...
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you're looking for some holiday fun, then you can take a visit to Georgia College and go to one of their performances. The first concert happens Monday night at the Max Noah Recital Hall at 7:30 pm. The "Let It Shine" concert features soprano Youngmi...
ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
KNOXVILLE, Ga. — In 1822, Crawford became Crawford County with help from the high school, the chamber of commerce, and the Bicentennial Committee. They have put together a week of events for you to learn about the history. "We're going to have food trucks, things for the kids to...
PERRY, Ga. — The Mistletoe Market returns to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend. They've got over 100 vendors with thousands of things on display including jewelry clothes and toys. Lisa Hays created the event almost 20 years ago, and she says their women's group that organizes...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Fire Department are collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital in Columbus. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a decades old tradition that she's continuing now that she is mayor. "I learned when I got into...
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Macon laid to rest the adopted matriarch of the "Allman Brothers Band" family - Mama Louise. She died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. "Mama Louise" Hudson was the co-owner of the H&H soul food restaurant. She often fed members of the Allman...
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks in Fort Valley lined up around Hope Church on Saturday to receive some food for the holidays. Volunteers helped distribute food to families in need as people pulled up in their cars. Cars were lined down Sullivan Road, and the event was so packed...
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Lenee Radkey prepared a maple roasted fall vegetable salad, just in time for Thanksgiving. Radkey has been a chef for 7 years...
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The future of Robins Air Force Base and the surrounding area's housing opportunities became one of the main topics at Monday's Warner Robins City Council meeting. This is the first Robins Air Force Base Sustainability Plan in 18 years. After a year-and-a-half of...
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to give and enjoy over the next week. Channel 2 Action News has you covered for this upcoming holiday with plenty of food drives and giveaways around metro Atlanta. Here is a list of events happening this Saturday.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In five days, many folks will be stuffing their faces for thanksgiving with staples like turkey and mac & cheese. Several groups across Central Georgia have been lending a hand in making sure families can fill their bellies with holiday favorites. The folks at Hope...
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
