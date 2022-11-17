Read full article on original website
Violet Helen Bennett Scott
Violet Helen Bennett Scott, 84, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Glenview Health & Rehabilitation Center. A native of Adair County, she was the daughter of the late Almer Rollin Bennett and Delsie Coomer Bennett. She was a member and Prayer Minister at Amazing Grace Church which a huge priority in her life. She was a retired waitress at the Porch Restaurant in Russell Springs and loved working crossword puzzles.
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey, 62, of Glasgow passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. The Warren County native was a forklift operator for Henkel Corporation, an avid bass fisherman, a member of Bass Angler Sportsman Society, a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Chester William Lindsey and Betty Ann Jessie Lindsey.
Larry Wayne Button
Larry Wayne Button, 72, entered into rest November 9th, 2022, at TJ Samson Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was a farmer, factory worker, and worked in construction. Larry was a lifelong resident of the Temple Hill community which he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, George...
Larry Adrion Davis
Larry Adrion Davis, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Harry Davis and Emma Young Davis. He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth “BJ” Wilmouth Davis and a son, Michael Clifton...
Jeffrey Glen “D J Jeff” Mandrell
Jeffrey Glen “D J Jeff” Mandrell, 50, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Scottsville, KY native was a former employee of Guardsmark and radio WVLE and a news anchor for Allen County Action News. He was a son of the late Hershel Milton Mandrell and Deborah Mesker Mandrell, who survives.
Ralph Carroll
Ralph Carroll, age 79, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. He was a life-long farmer. He was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Orville Carroll and the late Elva Poteet Carroll. He is preceded in death...
James L. George
James L. George, 67, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Glenview Health Care Center. He was a son of the late Robert and Gracie Hunt George. He was a retired carpenter and Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his wife: Cecilia Ann George. The...
Jonathan Dwayne Johnson
Jonathan Dwayne Johnson, 45 of Munfordville passed away Saturday, November 19th at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Bowling Green on February 15, 1977. Jonathan was an assistant supervisor with Dart Container. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Johnson. He is survived by his wife...
Shawn Dale Rice
Shawn Dale Rice, age 49, of Hermiston, OR, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. he was employed by Lamb Weston in Hermiston. He was a 1993 graduate of Hart County Highschool. He was the son of the late Johnny Rice and the late Sherry Alexander. He is...
Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.
Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Nov. 21: Shopping, Apple work, and...
Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
Man arrested after threats of public shooting in Kentucky
A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported.
Russell Springs woman arrested on multiple charges Saturday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on multiple charges Saturday evening by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 45-year-old Jacqueline Fox was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, and assault fourth degree — domestic violence. Fox was arrested by...
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
