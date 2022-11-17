Violet Helen Bennett Scott, 84, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Glenview Health & Rehabilitation Center. A native of Adair County, she was the daughter of the late Almer Rollin Bennett and Delsie Coomer Bennett. She was a member and Prayer Minister at Amazing Grace Church which a huge priority in her life. She was a retired waitress at the Porch Restaurant in Russell Springs and loved working crossword puzzles.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO