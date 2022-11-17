Thaddeus Young: Scouting report and accolades

Thaddeus Young|#21

Position: F

Born: 06/21/88

Height: 6-8 / 2.03

Weight: 220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.

Salary: $8,000,000

SCOUTING REPORT

No non-sense veteran… Great teammate on and off the court… Smart defender… Quick hands… Skilled scorer in the paint… Decent three-point shot to stretch the court… Not an especially gifted athlete… His mileage is starting to show… Not the same player as before, but great to have in locker room with younger players.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2008)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 210 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-10

Height without shoes: 6-foot-5.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.5

Wingspan: 6-foot-11.5