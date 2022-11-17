NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert has been listed here at least three other times this season, and he keeps disappointing week after week. The good news is that it looks like his ribs have healed, and he seems much more comfortable throwing on the run. More good news is that he could be getting Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week. That would be HUGE! The Chiefs are allowing the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak out 21 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. There really is no excuse for Herbert not to be able to do the same.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO