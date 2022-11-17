Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
NFL
First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'
After becoming a member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats cheerleaders in March, Justine Lindsay had heard that there was nothing like the team's first home game of the season. That sentiment proved true. "It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of...
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
Bills’ Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer receive crucial injury updates ahead of Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.
NBC Sports
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take2: Bills still living in land of the bizarre while looking to snap losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:. 1. One of the more bizarre stretches in memory continues for the Bills. Last week brought “Elbowgate,” with the team turning Josh Allen’s...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert has been listed here at least three other times this season, and he keeps disappointing week after week. The good news is that it looks like his ribs have healed, and he seems much more comfortable throwing on the run. More good news is that he could be getting Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week. That would be HUGE! The Chiefs are allowing the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak out 21 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. There really is no excuse for Herbert not to be able to do the same.
WGRZ TV
Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move, with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit
A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take2: Bills shake off early shakiness to move past back-to-back losses
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:. 1. After a shaky start, the Bills shook off the doldrums from minimal practice time and the logistical nightmare created by the snowstorm that forced the game to move from Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Mind-blowing Kirk Cousins-Aaron Rodgers stat proves who truly owns clutch gene
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to prove he’s one of the best clutch performers in the NFL, even better than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. A wild stat about Cousins and Rodgers is recently going viral, with the numbers showing how the Vikings QB is actually outshining the Packers icon when it comes to playing in crunch time. According to the stat from NFL Reddit, Cousins now has three games this season where Minnesota won after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. For his part, Rodgers has the same number, albeit for his WHOLE career so far.
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
Bears QB Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday's loss at Atlanta and underwent further evaluation after the game.
Yardbarker
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game
When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
Comments / 0