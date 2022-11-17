Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments battle blaze in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — More than 40 firefighters spent Sunday evening putting out a fire in South Hero. Officials said they were called to a home on Tracy Road around 6 p.m. to put out a fire that started in the kitchen and then spread. Crews from multiple departments...
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
mynbc5.com
Best practices to prevent fires this winter
As the temperatures drop, the number of fires in Vermont has only increased. The Williston Fire Department said that there's evidence that more fires occur during the winter months. With three fires alone happening last night in Springfield, Chester and South Hero, officials want to make sure people are doing...
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
newportdispatch.com
Crash knocks out power in St. Johnsbury, police looking for driver
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who left the scene of a crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on New Boston Road at around 7:00 a.m. A 2008 Nissan Versa struck a live Green Mountain...
WCVB
Hit & run crash into utility pole cuts power in St. Johnsbury
Green Mountain Power had to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.
mynbc5.com
Power restored after outage to more than 1,000 customers in Chittenden County
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The lights are back on for more than 1,000 customers in Chittenden County after a brief outage Sunday afternoon. The South Burlington Fire Department said it was made aware of an electrical issue around 4 p.m. and said there are no signs of fire. Green...
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
WCAX
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
VTDigger
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
WCAX
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested early this morning after attempting to flee from police. According to Vermont State Police, just after midnight Saturday, 35-year-old Janita Ledoux was pulled over in Barton after troopers learned she was in violation of a court-ordered curfew. That’s when police say she became uncooperative and drove away.
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-89 north in Berlin
BERLIN — Interstate 89 was blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash in Berlin yesterday. The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. A 2015 Freight Liner driven by Joseph Reynald, 39, of Haines City, FL, blocked both north lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area...
WCAX
Holiday cheer returns to Church Street
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of damaging vehicle in Waterbury during dispute
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old woman from Barre was cited in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute which occurred the previous day at Center Trailer Park Road at around 2:20 p.m. Police allege that Jessica Laforest had damaged a vehicle owned by Eric Govea, 46,...
