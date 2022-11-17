Read full article on original website
FAMU hosts Classic Tailgate ahead of Florida Classic football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to enjoy some fun times before the big matchup this weekend. The Florida A&M University College of Law will host the Classic Tailgate on Saturday, Nov. 19. Alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends of FAMU can listen to music and make memories on...
westorlandonews.com
Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate
On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
WCTV
Chef Sutton introduces three dishes for Thanksgiving
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglass Sutton introduces Crescent Roll Stuffing, White Cheddar Baked Corn, and Cheesy Brussel Sprout Bake for Thanksgiving. Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com.
WCTV
Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
thefamuanonline.com
Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU
The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Tarran Jefferson from Griffin Middle School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tarran Jefferson, a Griffin Middle School counselor, teaches students how doing positive things goes a long way. If you’d like to help, please visit this link.
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
Couple moves across country to attend TCC's accelerated nursing program
Having already worked in the medical field the two made the decision to move from Alaska to Tallahassee to further their education through Tallahassee Community college's accelerated nursing program.
Second Harvest of Big Bend hosts Thanksgiving turkey, food distribution
Saturday, 40 volunteers were helping pass out Thanksgiving meal kits at Second Harvest's holiday distribution. So everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: After debacle at Vanderbilt, the honeymoon is over for Billy Napier
Florida lost to Vanderbilt, 31-24, on Saturday, falling to 6-5 overall and finishing the SEC portion of its schedule with a 3-5 record. Forget the early, 11 a.m. local kickoff time. Forget the cold. Forget the injuries to an already thin roster that left the Gators without 3 of their...
WCTV
Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families will be receiving the missing pieces for a Thanksgiving feast as local volunteers work to deliver turkeys and canned goods to families in need. Share Your Heart and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are two groups that supplied over 300 feasts to families in...
2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship: Lady Hornets vs. Lady Rattlers
The 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship game will be a showdown between the top-seeded programs in the conference.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
Florida Gators vs. FSU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators first road game of the season against FSU in Tallahassee.
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
