Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Taken To Hospital After SR 19 Crash
MENTONE — A Mentone woman was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on Sunday evening, Nov. 20. It happened at 4:58 p.m. on South SR 19 north of West CR 600S, south of Mentone. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Joel Ordaz...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
abc57.com
One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
hometownnewsnow.com
Weather Linked to Fatal Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies at the scene located a...
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death on Douglas Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 3300 block of Douglas Road Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the area for a report of a man down. When officers arrived in the area, just east of State...
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
wfft.com
Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:44 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, North SR 13, south of EMS B21 Lane, Pierceton. Drivers: James D. Kunce, 74, South SR 5, Cromwell; and Molly K. Landis, 31, East Goodison Road, North Webster. Landis slowed down to stop for a school bus. Kunce was unable to stop in time, and his vehicle hit Landis’. Damage up to $10,000.
WNDU
Michigan City man killed in crash
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 67, killed in head-on collision on U.S. 20 bypass
A South Bend man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 20 bypass. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, east of State Road 19. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Spann of South Bend.
inkfreenews.com
One Injured In Three-Vehicle Accident South Of Mentone
MENTONE — One person was injured following a three-vehicle accident on Sunday evening, Nov. 20. First responders were called out shortly after 5 p.m. to the wreck south of CR 500S on SR 19, south of Mentone. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy, one vehicle crossed the...
abc57.com
Man dies after heavy police presence
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
WNDU
Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been handed down a maximum sentence of 96 years for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County in 2021. Joseph Hershberger, 42, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21 after pleading guilty to the charges in October. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.
inkfreenews.com
Penguin Point Closes Seven Restaurants, Including Lake Street Warsaw Location
WARSAW — Penguin Point has permanently closed seven of its restaurants. These recent closures include Warsaw’s Penguin Point location at 1115 W. Lake St. Paper signs taped on the restaurant’s doors and drive-thru menu board state: “Sorry, we are closed. Please visit our other two Warsaw locations. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
WNDU
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to a call in the 3300 block of Douglas Road around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man’s body in a parking lot.
wfft.com
Two killed in U.S. 24 semi tractor-trailer vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer that has traffic snarled in the area of I-469 and U.S 24. Around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 east of I-469. A Kia SUV had been heading east...
Comments / 0