Moscow, ID

U of I to Examine Academic Options Following Quadruple Homicide

BOISE - University of Idaho officials are examining the school’s approach to the remainder of the academic year, one week after a harrowing quadruple homicide left four college students dead and a community in shock. “We are making security our top priority,” U of I President C. Scott Green...
MOSCOW, ID
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, November 19, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, November 19, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- 22-L17810 Unsecure Premise. Incident Address: 700 9TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:13:08. Neighbors door is open, none of their vehicles are there. Door has been secured. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L17811...
LEWISTON, ID

