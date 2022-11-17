Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Flasko (FLSK) As the Best 2023 Investments
Investors are now debating which cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023 due to the resurgence of well-known ones like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Flasko has been selected as an improved substitute for Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). It offers investors the chance to invest early in a project and realizes significant gains. According to analyst predictions, the price will increase by at least 5,000% in 2023.
Investors Panic As Largest Bitcoin Fund Hits All-Time Low Premiums
The Grayscale Bitcoin Fund (GBTC) remains the largest legal bitcoin fund in the world with hundreds of thousands of BTC in holdings. However, given recent developments, the value of the fund has taken a massive hit. GBTC had been trading for a high premium for most of the year, but with the issues rocking Genesis Trading, which shares the same parent company with the bitcoin fund, the premium has now risen to an all-time high.
‘Buy the dip’ – Dogecoin, Tezos, and Big Eyes Coin are Likely to Boom by 2023
While the crypto collapse keeps raging in the markets, traders are optimistic that the bearish trend won’t continue for much longer. Analysts suggest the new year will come with improvements to the current token prices, as the coin values keep dropping weekly. Here’s a review on Dogecoin (DOGE), Tezos (XTZ), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which are expected to boom during the bull run in 2023.
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum
The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
Oryen Network Lined Up To Move Straight Into Top 100 Crypto, Will This Prompt WazirX To List ORY And Make It The Next SHIB?
Oryen Network has been attracting significant attention since making the “Best Altcoins” list. The team, having made a platform accessible to all, has opened Oryen Network up to many more people than GameFi or trading platforms. In addition, the simplicity will send ORY into the top 100 tokens.
Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!
Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
Oryen’s 120% profits in its ICO makes it the best alternative to old Crypto like Polygon and Dogecoin
Oryen Initial Coin Offering (ICO) commenced on a rather fine note as early adopters of its native token ORY bagged 120% profits. Its exponential gains put the project at the forefront of the DeFi space. Analysts and market spectators agree it is the best alternative to other cryptos’. The...
Reasons Why Flasko (FLSK) Will Outperform Tron (TRX) And Aave (AAVE)
Even in the middle of the bear trend of the cryptocurrency market, there are still many gems in the rough to be found. Among them is Flasko, whose presale has entered stage 2 and gives investors with faltering portfolios the option to fortify such holdings with tokens from an alternative investing platform. A platform that is predicted by experts to outperform crypto giants like Tron (TRX) and Aave (AAVE). Here’s why:
5 best bitcoin play-to-earn crypto games 2023
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the instruments which are used in the innovative cryptocurrency sector in 2023: GameFi and play-to-earn blockchain games. Most of these games use the blockchain and other security technologies to provide the best and top gaming crypto approaches for customers. Users can play blockchain games and earn their money. We have conducted thorough research to provide you five best bitcoin play-to-earn cryptocurrency games 2023:
TALKING HEADS: What Do The Industry Leaders Think About The FTX Collapse?
Believe it or not, the FTX collapse was only two weeks ago. We at Bitcoinist have covered the event from every angle imaginable, but there was something missing. What do the protagonists of the crypto story think about the catastrophe? How do they see the industry in light of what happened? Do they find a silver lining or do they incline to doom and gloom? These are seriously interesting times in the crypto world, and the captains of the industry have a lot to say and few places to say it.
With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?
In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
Will 2022 bring the end for LUNC and FTT? 3 Other Tokens that Might Delist and 3 that Will Successfully List in 2023
2022 has been a rollercoaster of a year for the crypto industry. Bitcoin started 2022 at a price above $40,000 but continued to decline as the year progressed. The first significant capitulation occurred in May when Terra’s Luna stablecoin collapsed – sending the crypto market into a frenzy and causing BTC to lose ground above $30,000.
Litecoin Continues To Show Strength, Overtakes Solana In Market Cap
Litecoin’s continued strength in recent days has seen the coin become the 15th largest crypto by market cap, unseating Solana from the spot. Litecoin Observes Strong Week, Gains Over 9% During The Period. The last couple of weeks have been terrible for most of the crypto market, as the...
Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder
Data shows Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to become the exchange with the largest Bitcoin reserve in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Exchange Binance Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has become the largest BTC reserve holder for the first...
Back To The Future: Has Blockchain Technology Always Been A Dead Cat Bounce or The Market With Big Eyes Coin, and Solana Prevails?
What is happening to the crypto market right now must be shocking for many who have stumbled upon this article, confused and frightened of what the future holds. The current trajectory is by no means dreadful, leaving little room for hope and positive sentiment even among the savviest crypto enthusiasts. The terra debacle, followed by the collapse of FTX, is the biggest challenge the market has ever faced.
Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX) emerge to fool Investors again as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to grow
Experts in the industry have warned investors to stay away from volatile and unstable tokens like Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX). Most experts recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a better investment choice, as it has more growth potential. Let’s take a closer look at why they think this way.
New Report Shows South Korea And Singapore Badly Impacted Amidst FTX Contagion
The FTX collapse might prove to be the biggest disaster in the history of cryptocurrency. Since the news of the exchange’s insolvency issue, a lot has happened in the industry. The fallout spread like wildfire across the crypto space, causing a massive decline in the price of digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Improve Your Crypto Portfolio With Solana (SOL) And Chainlink (LINK)
If you want to diversify your crypto portfolio and add new cryptocurrency to widen your reach, now is the perfect time to add Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK). By dividing your investment among several currencies, tokens, or projects, you can diversify your portfolio of digital assets. A single cryptocurrency investment...
Oryen Network early holders are 140% in profit during ICO, Indicates interest from BNB, Big Eyes and Polygon investors
Early investors have already witnessed a growth in their investment of up to 140% since purchasing ORY tokens. And that’s just the start. What reaction will this news evoke in Big Eyes, BNB, and Polygon communities?. Big Eyes and BNB Users. BNB gives its owners certain benefits because it...
