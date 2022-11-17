Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
247Sports
Linebacker/safety Garrett Stover is a Buckeye: The impact
The Ohio State staff has wanted to land a talented 2024 prospect for their hybrid linebacker/safety position in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense. They now have one as Garrett Stover from Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut has announced a commitment to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been targeting top linebackers...
247Sports
BREAKING: LB/DB Garrett Stover discusses his commitment to Ohio State
The Buckeyes have had an interest in Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut athlete Garrett Stover for quite some time and hosted him on a visit in the early spring. Stover was back at Ohio State at the beginning of June working out at one of the Buckeyes’ one-day camps. His work earned Stover an Ohio State scholarship offer.
247Sports
Inside Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh previews Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Below are select quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s appearance on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show on Monday night ahead of the Ohio State game. On his excitement for the legend-making rivalry game:. It’s an honor to be in this position and playing...
247Sports
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
247Sports
Michigan’s offensive identity will continue against Ohio State: LT Ryan Hayes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program on Monday offered no official update on star running back Blake Corum, who suffered an apparent knee injury during last weekend's victory over Illinois. U-M coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday said Corum's knee was "structurally good," but the Heisman candidate played just two second-half snaps against the Illini.
Everything Michigan DT Mazi Smith said about the Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While he may not have the most eye-popping stats, the Michigan football team's defense starts with Mazi Smith, the captain whose play at defensive tackle creates the foundation for U-M's elite unit. Here is everything Smith said on Monday afternoon ahead of the Ohio State...
247Sports
OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday
Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
247Sports
Four-star QB Brock Glenn flips from Ohio State to Florida State
Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate four-star quarterback Brock Glenn has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florida State. He becomes commit No. 16 for the Seminoles in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Glenn is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 20 quarterback in the class. He was an...
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
247Sports
Miyan Williams injury update: Ohio State RB out at Maryland, but reportedly has 'early optimism' for Michigan
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, who suffered a lower leg injury against Indiana last week, will miss Saturday's game at Maryland but is a candidate to return for the Buckeye's pivotal matchup against Michigan next Saturday, according to a report by Pete Thamel. Williams' running mate, TreVeyon Henderson, is set to return against the Terrapins after missing the Buckeyes' last two games with a nagging foot injury.
247Sports
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
