247Sports

Linebacker/safety Garrett Stover is a Buckeye: The impact

The Ohio State staff has wanted to land a talented 2024 prospect for their hybrid linebacker/safety position in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense. They now have one as Garrett Stover from Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut has announced a commitment to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been targeting top linebackers...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: LB/DB Garrett Stover discusses his commitment to Ohio State

The Buckeyes have had an interest in Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut athlete Garrett Stover for quite some time and hosted him on a visit in the early spring. Stover was back at Ohio State at the beginning of June working out at one of the Buckeyes’ one-day camps. His work earned Stover an Ohio State scholarship offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Inside Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh previews Ohio State game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Below are select quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s appearance on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show on Monday night ahead of the Ohio State game. On his excitement for the legend-making rivalry game:. It’s an honor to be in this position and playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Michigan’s offensive identity will continue against Ohio State: LT Ryan Hayes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program on Monday offered no official update on star running back Blake Corum, who suffered an apparent knee injury during last weekend's victory over Illinois. U-M coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday said Corum's knee was "structurally good," but the Heisman candidate played just two second-half snaps against the Illini.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
247Sports

Four-star QB Brock Glenn flips from Ohio State to Florida State

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate four-star quarterback Brock Glenn has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florida State. He becomes commit No. 16 for the Seminoles in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Glenn is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 20 quarterback in the class. He was an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Miyan Williams injury update: Ohio State RB out at Maryland, but reportedly has 'early optimism' for Michigan

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, who suffered a lower leg injury against Indiana last week, will miss Saturday's game at Maryland but is a candidate to return for the Buckeye's pivotal matchup against Michigan next Saturday, according to a report by Pete Thamel. Williams' running mate, TreVeyon Henderson, is set to return against the Terrapins after missing the Buckeyes' last two games with a nagging foot injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
