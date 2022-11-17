NEW JERSEY – Winter trout stocking will take place on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife will stock approximately 4,500 two-year old Rainbow Trout, averaging 14-18 inches in 18 ponds and lakes prior to Thanksgiving. All winter-stocked waters can be fished as soon as they are stocked.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO