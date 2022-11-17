ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ ranks 5th for states most obsessed with turkey

NEW JERSEY – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and that means it’s the time of year for us to honor the best holiday dish: turkey. However, Slot Source research shows that some states are more turkey-manic than others. To achieve this, Slot Source analyzed Google Trends for...
MAINE STATE
NJ State Police charge six during seven-month auto-theft investigation

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Monmouth County) – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million during a seven-month investigation, state police said.
NEWARK, NJ
Assemblyman Hal Wirths to retire at end of legislative term

NEW JERSEY – Assemblyman Hal Wirths (R-24), the Assembly Republican Budget Officer, announced Friday that he will not be a candidate for re-election to his Assembly seat in 2023. “After much thoughtful reflection, I have decided that I am at a point in my life where I’m ready to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Winter trout stocking is this Monday and Tuesday

NEW JERSEY – Winter trout stocking will take place on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife will stock approximately 4,500 two-year old Rainbow Trout, averaging 14-18 inches in 18 ponds and lakes prior to Thanksgiving. All winter-stocked waters can be fished as soon as they are stocked.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

