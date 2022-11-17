Read full article on original website
FLAGS OF LOVE MEMORIAL BRICK HOLIDAY GIFT CERTIFICATES
Submit your questionnaire for consideration. The Macomb Flags of Love & Memorial Bricks Committee, through an all-volunteer effort, is expanding to offer gift certificates for the Holiday season. Both veteran and sponsor bricks will be placed in front of the fountain in Chandler Park. Purchase a brick to honor an...
Alternative Thanksgiving gathering in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Thanksgiving break is happening at Western Illinois University, and dorms close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Students staying on campus will have to find their own meals because the dining halls will be closed during the break. Local business owner William “Bill” Waller...
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
No Safety Net: How chef from St. Louis overcame homelessness, meth to cook at Horizon Food Pantry
QUINCY — How does a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College in St. Peters, Mo., end up in Quincy cooking Thanksgiving dinner at the Horizon Food Pantry?. Not all of us have safety nets to catch us when tragedy strikes. After surviving domestic violence and divorcing her...
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
People gather to observe National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — During the holidays, many people spend time in their homes enjoying a big meal, but some may be out stuck in the cold, still searching for their next meal. "This is a time of year when I really feel like people are having to gear...
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 7-11, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Isaac D. Barnes of Quincy sold a residence at 1025 S....
‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service
Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
QPD Blotter for Nov. 18, 2022
August J Cannady, 28, Holts Summit, MO, Original Warrant for Aggravated Battery. Lodged 168. Nicholas L Salyer, 52, 711 N 5th, Original Warrant for Home Invasion and Aggravated Domestic Battery at 536 Washington St. Lodged 122/161. Alexandria J Shores, 24, LaBelle, Speeding at 20th St and Maine St. PTC 147.
2 charged after car break in, purse swiped with 'valuable jewelry'
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Warsaw men are accused of burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a purse with valuable items inside including jewelry. Tucker J. Glisan, 25, and Zebulon C. Greer, 26, were arrested early Wednesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 10-16, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 10-16, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Former Pekin basketball star passes away, university says
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Central Illinois basketball community is mourning the loss of a former Pekin Dragon. According to a post from St. Ambrose University Athletics Saturday, student-athlete Patrick Torrey passed away. Torrey was a 2019 graduate of Pekin High School and was a star on the Dragons’ Regional Championship basketball team.
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Man guilty of murder after Macomb stabbing
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man is guilty of second degree murder in the stabbing death of a man last summer. A McDonough County jury returned a guilty verdict against Brandon Whiteman on Thursday evening one hour and a minute after deliberations began. The stabbing happened on...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
