Michigan State

22 WSBT

Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases

Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
SOUTH BEND, IN

