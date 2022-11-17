Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
Michigan State Police collects donations to help families with annual "Stuff-A-Blue-Goose"
The Michigan State Police's "Stuff-A-Blue-Goose" is back for its 9th year of helping the community. Stationed outside a Niles Walmart and a Stevensville Meijer, state troopers collected as many donations of non-perishable food ad new toys as possible. The State Police partnered with Mosaic's Wonderland Toy Store, Cass County Toys-For-Tots,...
The Salvation Army Kroc Center launches its Red Kettle Campaign, how you can get involved
The holiday season has a very familiar sound--the sound of bell ringers with the Salvation Army. The tradition that dates back to 1891 kicks off Saturday, November 19. Ringing the bell helps provide food, shelter and toys for families. All of it stays local in St. Joseph County. That means...
