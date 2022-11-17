Olympia pianist Joseph Baque, who played with Armstrong and Getz, dies at 100

Local pianist and centenarian Joseph Baque, known for his musical appearances on shows and stages across the country, died Nov. 6. He was 100.

Born March 1, 1922, in Queens, New York, Baque started taking piano lessons at a young age and booked his first gig at 13. It wasn’t until he was 52 that he received double degrees at the SUNY Empire State College, according to his obituary.

A dozen years later, he married Carol Scott and they moved to Olympia together. In 1990, they adopted their two-year-old son John from Thailand.

During his musical career he played with top jazz artists like Louis Armstrong and Stan Getz. He also made appearances at Carnegie Hall, on the Tonight Show, the Morning Show and the Merv Griffin Show. In 2017, Baque was given the “Award for Excellence in the Arts” from Olympia’s Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

Locally, he played at celebratory events, concerts and at the Olympia Farmers Market. Throughout his life, he taught hundreds of students.

Tom Banse, a regional correspondent for Northwest News Network, wrote on Twitter that Baque played at he and his wife’s wedding reception 20 years ago this month.

“Baque was indeed a community treasure,” his tweet reads. “It was a privilege to have him play so skillfully and joyfully at our wedding reception twenty years ago this month. May he find eternal rest and peace.”

Baque was a foster parent to more than 70 kids, and he also opened his home to rescue animals. He leaves behind his wife, Carol, and their son John, as well as sister Anna Zido, sister-in-law Linda Scott, nieces, nephews and “countless dear friends who have become family.”

A celebration of life will be taking place March 1, 2023, on what would have been Baque’s 101st birthday. More information can be found online.