L.A. County D.A.'s Office Drops Charges Against Konnech
I blogged about the charges on Oct. 6 ("Sometimes the Conspiracy Theorists Might Have Something of a Point: The Konnech Controversy"), but on Nov. 9 the D.A.'s office dropped the charges:. In an abrupt reversal, Los Angeles County has dismissed charges against the chief executive of an election software company,...
2urbangirls.com
Santa Clarita man sentenced to more than six years for securities fraud
LOS ANGELES – A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Monday to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay about $1.74 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD Captain reaches conditional settlement in lawsuit over search of home
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Says Crash That Injured 25 Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department recruits on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez said in an exclusive interview with NBCLA that the crash that injured 25 recruits was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.
Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
mynewsla.com
Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
pasadenanow.com
Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More
Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
2urbangirls.com
Woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting
LOS ANGELES – A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered while sitting in her pickup in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
spectrumnews1.com
LASD: Cadet injured by SUV in ‘grave condition’
WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in "grave condition" and on life support, sheriff's officials said Monday.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
2urbangirls.com
Police search for hit-and-run motorist who left victim in ICU
LOS ANGELES – Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred on Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to...
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
foxla.com
LAPD officer, his wife both diagnosed with stage-4 cancer; Help needed for their 2 young kids
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer and his wife are both battling stage-4 cancer, and both were diagnosed with the disease just weeks apart. Motor Officer Michael Tomelloso and his wife, Laura, were both diagnosed in February 2022. The couple has two young children, Mike Jr., 14, and Matthew, 10.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID toddler who drowned in Gardena pool
GARDENA, Calif. – A three-year-old child drowned in a backyard swimming pool Nov. 18 in the city of Gardena. Authorities responded to an emergency call of a “male child” that drowned in a pool in the 13100 block of Ruthelen Ave. The child has been identified as...
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Homeless man fatally shot in Hollywood
Police are searching for a killer after a man was fatally shot in Hollywood early Monday morning. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. as shots fired at a homeless encampment near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, who appears to be homeless and is […]
kvta.com
Ventura County District Attorney Charges Real Estate Agent With Theft And Forgery
The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged a local real estate agent with one count of Grand Theft and 14 counts of Forgery. They say that 28-year-old Daniel Montano of Camarillo was arrested Thursday and booked into the Ventura County Jail. He was released on bail and is scheduled...
Trial Set Against Companies in Death of Man Crossing Freeway
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 will move to trial against two companies, but not Caltrans.
foxla.com
In Depth: Faces of Fentanyl
LOS ANGELES - Hal is joined by family members of young people who have died from fentanyl. They share their emotional stories of how the synthetic opioid took the lives of their loved ones. Many victims did not even know what they were taking was fentanyl, because they took adulterated pills.
