2urbangirls.com

Santa Clarita man sentenced to more than six years for securities fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Monday to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay about $1.74 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD Captain reaches conditional settlement in lawsuit over search of home

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case.
KTLA

Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Applying to Carry a Concealed Weapon in Pasadena Could Soon Cost More

Soon it could cost local residents more money to apply for a concealed carry permit. The Pasadena City Council on Monday will consider adopting a resolution amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fee Schedule to allow cost recovery for administering the carrying concealed weapons (CCW) permit process. A $93...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

LOS ANGELES – A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered while sitting in her pickup in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LASD: Cadet injured by SUV in ‘grave condition’

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in "grave condition" and on life support, sheriff's officials said Monday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police search for hit-and-run motorist who left victim in ICU

LOS ANGELES – Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred on Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID toddler who drowned in Gardena pool

GARDENA, Calif. – A three-year-old child drowned in a backyard swimming pool Nov. 18 in the city of Gardena. Authorities responded to an emergency call of a “male child” that drowned in a pool in the 13100 block of Ruthelen Ave. The child has been identified as...
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Homeless man fatally shot in Hollywood

Police are searching for a killer after a man was fatally shot in Hollywood early Monday morning. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. as shots fired at a homeless encampment near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, who appears to be homeless and is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Faces of Fentanyl

LOS ANGELES - Hal is joined by family members of young people who have died from fentanyl. They share their emotional stories of how the synthetic opioid took the lives of their loved ones. Many victims did not even know what they were taking was fentanyl, because they took adulterated pills.
LOS ANGELES, CA

