Does a Nick Robertson for Vitali Kravtsov trade make sense?
Does a Nick Robertson for Vitali Kravtsov trade make sense for the Leafs and Rangers? Rumors in Toronto are that Robertson still hasn’t solidified a spot on their roster, and it’s not even guaranteed he will. It seems to be a similar situation to the Rangers and Kravtsov, who has played well with the Rangers but has had a bumpy road to the NHL and this season. If the rumors are to be believed, then perhaps there is a match.
Rangers lineup notes: Zac Jones in, still no Vitali Kravtsov
The Rangers lineup tonight will only have one change following their disappointing loss in Seattle. Zac Jones will be in for Libor Hajek, but all other lines remain the same. There are a pair of surprises here, and none related to Zac Jones. The first is that an apparently healthy Vitali Kravtsov is not in the lineup, despite the Rangers really needing a jolt on offense. The second is that there isn’t a single line change in the forwards, again despite needing a boost on offense.
The Rangers need to remember who they are
Last year, the Rangers took the NHL by surprise in their run to the Eastern Conference Final. Carried by Igor Shesterkin and an elite powerplay, the Rangers banked enough points by the end of November –paired with a rare top heavy Metro Division– to solidify a playoff spot before the end of the calendar year. This year, the Rangers haven’t separated themselves, but they are also underperforming expectations, playing down to their opponents. That needs to change, and the Rangers need to remember who they are.
It’s time to play Vitali Kravtsov in the top six (if the Kid Line stays)
It’s time to play Vitali Kravtsov. The kid has been healthy for the last two games, yet has been a scratch. There’s the “dental work” issue, which is a week old at this point, and it seems that Kravtsov has been healthy scratched while Barclay Goodrow is in the top six. Goodrow, a fine player and an ideal fourth liner, is miscast in the top six as a long term solution. It’s time for Gerard Gallant to play Vitali Kravtsov and get him back in the lineup to fix this.
NY Rangers Game 19: Rangers at Sharks
Another day, another game against a team the Rangers should beat. They haven’t done well against these teams, laying eggs when they really need two points. There is no panic, but there is certainly frustration, and it is warranted. The Rangers are playing down to their opponents while trying to figure out their shooting and consistent scoring.
Rangers Recap: Unravel in Seattle
This was one of the worst games of the season. Bar none, the Rangers stunk from head to toe and allowed the Seattle Kraken, in long stretches out skate, out shoot, and out possess them. Out of 18 games, this is now the 3rd game of the year where the Rangers come out looking really bad in all facets. There is plenty of time to right the ship, but the Rangers cannot afford to let points slip away. Getting the OT loss point was important, but they need to find ways to accrue 2 points on a nightly basis against bad teams. Even if you are someone who looks at the Rangers process game in and game out, this was a horrendous game.
Around the Farm: 5 NY Rangers prospects with multi point nights
It was a busy day for the NY Rangers prospects, with all except a handful and the Hartford Wolf Pack in action. Five of the NY Rangers prospects had multi point nights: Oliver Tarnstrom (goal, assist), Brennan Othmann (two assists), Bryce McConnell-Barker (goal, assist), Brett Berard (goal, assist), and Jayden Grubbe (goal, assist).
Around the Farm: Brett Berard with another two point night
Brett Berard put up another two points with a goal and an assist in last night’s overtime win for Providence. It’s Berard’s second straight game with a goal and an assist, with four points in those games. Ryder Korczak, in his second game back with Moose Jaw...
