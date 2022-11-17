Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Crowded Ky. Republican governor primary gets even larger
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A crowded Republican field for the May primary is now even more packed after Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced he would run, Monday. It’s a full house vying for the governor’s mansion in Frankfort, now that a dozen candidates are looking to face Governor Andy Beshear in next year’s gubernatorial race.
wymt.com
Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft visits BG; talks CRT and medicinal cannabis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft made a stop at Bowling Green’s Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner on her Kitchen Table Tour. While there, Craft spoke on some of the things in Kentucky she hopes to change if elected governor. She placed particular emphasis on education, stating her disapproval of Critical Race Theory in schools.
wymt.com
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman reflects on Nettie Depp statue and education in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -In early November, the first statue to honor a Kentucky woman was installed at the state capitol. It was of a pioneer in the field of education and fitting for an administration that has worked hard to put Kentucky schools first. Recently, WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down...
wymt.com
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
wymt.com
21 new Kentucky State Police troopers from EKY now working at posts across the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are welcoming some new faces to their ranks, including several from the mountains. 21 of the 38 new troopers who graduated from the KSP training academy last week hail from counties across Eastern Kentucky. The cadets of class 102...
wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
wymt.com
KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing. “Their purpose here is to identify issues in their community, how to create a plan of action for their local community and how to implement and then evaluate and sustain those programs,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.
wymt.com
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
wymt.com
Some healthcare workers hit hard by July flooding get much needed help just before the holidays
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky organization made a big donation to help healthcare workers who were ravaged by July’s flooding this week. On Monday, officials with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) announced a grant of $200,000 to the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative fund, created by the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA). The fund is designed to help those in the medical field that lost their homes or had them badly damaged purchase everyday appliances.
wymt.com
Santa Train returns to the track for its 80th run
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Santa Train, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, returned to the rails for its 80th run on Saturday. “It hasn’t run the last two years, of course, COVID situation, but it’s back on the track this year,” said Wise, Va. Food City store manager Henry Maggard. “Late start getting it planned, but they pulled it off.”
wymt.com
Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees. A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.
wymt.com
Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds. Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend. Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s...
Comments / 0