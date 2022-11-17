Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been at the forefront of meme coin innovations for a long time, and there is a very low possibility that it will end anytime soon. When Dogecoin launched the meme coin narrative, the asset class was made to exist for fun without any utility additions to its functionality. However, Shiba Inu was the first meme coin to revolutionize that narrative and make meme coin more relevant in terms of functionality. In 2022, the network also announced that it was introducing its metaverse, a worthwhile addition to its existing list of utilities. Shiba is also pushing the boundary for industry innovations, and we see news of the meme coin being accepted as a means of payment in some web2 services.

14 HOURS AGO