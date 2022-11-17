Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
bitcoinist.com
Investing in Community-Based Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin Could Prevent Disasters Like FTX
The third largest cryptocurrency exchange FTX has recently filed for bankruptcy, leading the way to many problems for crypto investors who utilised FTX. After this news spiralled the crypto market, many other issues came to light. The crypto exchange was once considered trustworthy and reliable, which granted it its huge status up until recently.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Flasko (FLSK) As the Best 2023 Investments
Investors are now debating which cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023 due to the resurgence of well-known ones like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Flasko has been selected as an improved substitute for Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). It offers investors the chance to invest early in a project and realizes significant gains. According to analyst predictions, the price will increase by at least 5,000% in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Can Rocketize Token Outperform Dogecoin and Fantom in 2023?
Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Fantom (FTM), a new cryptocurrency, Rocketize Token (JATO), aims to shake up the cryptocurrency market by promoting decentralization, especially through Web3. Rocketize Token (JATO) intends to follow these two established cryptocurrencies to attract more beneficial use cases. But can it outperform them both?. Let’s explore...
bitcoinist.com
Will ADA Continue To Decline? This Cardano Critic Thinks So
Cardano (ADA) is often a target for criticism, especially within the Ethereum community and the crypto winter has not changed that. From being called a ghost chain to a meme coin, the digital asset has seen it all. This time around, another vocal critic of the blockchain has come forward to give a grim forecast for the token.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Georgia residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check of $2,900 per month is coming for Georgia residentsPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano To Launch Its Privacy-focused Blockchain Midnight
After privacy-focused projects like Monero failed to combat rising privacy issues in the blockchain industry, Cardano, a crypto project backed by the technology company Input Output Global (IOG), is preparing to launch a new privacy-focused blockchain. The digital world has seen fast growth in recent years, and almost every country...
bitcoinist.com
Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!
Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com
Lido Finance and KyberSwap partner to bring low slippage, optimized wstETH liquidity to Ethereum
Kyber Network partners with Lido to bring the best wstETH liquidity to Ethereum Mainnet!. Singapore — Nov. 21 — At a time when the market needs it most; liquid staking giant Lido Finance has partnered with KyberSwap, a leading next-gen DEX, to enhance wstETH liquidity on Ethereum. KyberSwap’s...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen’s 120% profits in its ICO makes it the best alternative to old Crypto like Polygon and Dogecoin
Oryen Initial Coin Offering (ICO) commenced on a rather fine note as early adopters of its native token ORY bagged 120% profits. Its exponential gains put the project at the forefront of the DeFi space. Analysts and market spectators agree it is the best alternative to other cryptos’. The...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Presale Continues As Shiba Inu Keeps Pushing Boundaries For The Meme Coin Meta
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been at the forefront of meme coin innovations for a long time, and there is a very low possibility that it will end anytime soon. When Dogecoin launched the meme coin narrative, the asset class was made to exist for fun without any utility additions to its functionality. However, Shiba Inu was the first meme coin to revolutionize that narrative and make meme coin more relevant in terms of functionality. In 2022, the network also announced that it was introducing its metaverse, a worthwhile addition to its existing list of utilities. Shiba is also pushing the boundary for industry innovations, and we see news of the meme coin being accepted as a means of payment in some web2 services.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon and Solana Are Trending Again, But The True Winner Is Snowfall Protocol – Top Market Experts Reveal Why!
Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are two of the hottest projects in the cryptocurrency space right now. However, according to top market experts,. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the true winner. In this blog post, we will explore why Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are trending again, and why Snowfall Protocol is a better investment.
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) is up 100%, While Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) Are Sharing Better Returns Potential
Following phase 1 of its presale, Flasko is currently up more than 100%, and Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) are both offering respectable returns. Understandably, investors have high expectations for Flasko Protocol, a novice to the cryptocurrency markets, poised to shake up the venture capital industry, given the rising popularity of fractional shares among investors worldwide. Cosmos (ATOM) reached a 30-day high of $14.38 on November 1, 2022, while Chainlink (LINK) did the same the day before, rising as high as $8.14.
bitcoinist.com
Improve Your Crypto Portfolio With Solana (SOL) And Chainlink (LINK)
If you want to diversify your crypto portfolio and add new cryptocurrency to widen your reach, now is the perfect time to add Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK). By dividing your investment among several currencies, tokens, or projects, you can diversify your portfolio of digital assets. A single cryptocurrency investment...
bitcoinist.com
Study Shows Dogecoin Investors Among ‘Least Stressed’ In Aftermath Of FTX Disaster
Popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) secured a decent spot in the ranking of top cryptos and the corresponding “stress levels” that affect those who invest in the token. At the best of circumstances, investing your hard-earned money in a constantly changing market may be difficult. Still, for many individuals, the uncertainty and turbulence of cryptocurrencies don’t really mean anything to them.
bitcoinist.com
XT.COM Lists GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GGCM on its platform in the Main Zone. Both GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 07:00 (UTC). About GGCM. GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network early holders are 140% in profit during ICO, Indicates interest from BNB, Big Eyes and Polygon investors
Early investors have already witnessed a growth in their investment of up to 140% since purchasing ORY tokens. And that’s just the start. What reaction will this news evoke in Big Eyes, BNB, and Polygon communities?. Big Eyes and BNB Users. BNB gives its owners certain benefits because it...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Collapse Pushes FINRA To Investigate Crypto Retail Communications
Many reactions have been erupting following the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. The crypto market is thrown into a devastating state as prices of most assets are declining. Many participants and observers are losing confidence in the security of the industry. The list of events unfolding has become quite massive as the days roll by.
bitcoinist.com
Potential Blue Chip Crypto Flasko (FLSK) Gaining Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) Investors
Like other assets, the value of cryptocurrencies tends to rise or fall dramatically and unexpectedly. Therefore, astute investors are always looking for the next promising investment opportunity. With investors moving away from Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB), the new alternative platform Flasko is seeing a flood of fresh funding.
bitcoinist.com
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Undergoes Company-Wide Layoffs After FTX Disaster
The Solana ecosystem continues to take the hardest of hits following the implosion of FTX which used to be one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. According to tracking from Coingecko, the crypto asset which now ranks 17th in terms of market capitalization, is changing hands at $12.88 and has been down by more than 5% for the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, during the last seven days, the digital coin dumped 22.6% of its spot trading price.
Comments / 0