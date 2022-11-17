Read full article on original website
Atlanta among worst places for Thanksgiving traffic
A study by travel industry technology company INRIX ranks Atlanta among the worst for Thanksgiving travel congestion with Interstate 85 from Clairmont Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive expected to be a major headache spot.
Travelers should plan for parking at Atlanta's airport this Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - It's a good idea for travelers to plan ahead where they intend to leave a car as they get ready to catch a flight for Thanksgiving out of Atlanta. The North and South lots, the most heavily used city lots, are adjacent to the terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Firefighters battling blaze at DeKalb County apartment building
CLARKSTON, Ga. - DeKalb County fire crews are battling a major blaze at an apartment building early Monday morning. The fire broke out before 5 a.m. Monday the Ellis Apartments on the 1500 block of Post Oak Drive off of Brocket Road in Clarkston, Georgia. FOX 5 cameras at the...
Multiple DeKalb apartment units damaged by fire early Monday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department says a fire damaged multiple units at a local apartment complex. The fire started around 4:40 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. DFRD said four units were damaged in the fire. Everyone was evacuated from the...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured two others. The crash happened on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road around 2:15 a.m. According to the officers, three people who were involved in an accident were hit by another car. The car occupants were standing outside their vehicles when they were hit by another car.
Georgia drivers see cheaper gas prices, traffic headaches for Thanksgiving travel
ATLANTA - Over 1.5 million Georgia will take to the roads to drive to their Thanksgiving Holiday destinations. While the metro Atlanta area may cause headaches for drivers with all the holiday traffic, there is one bright spot for Georgians getting ready for the long drive. AAA says Georgia's average...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Vacationing family stranded after van stolen from parking lot
A vacation ends in desperation for one Florida family visiting Atlanta. They say someone stole their van, while they enjoyed Centennial Olympic Park.
Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb’s worst apartment complexes
Federal COVID money paid rent in at least 21 of metro area’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
Fire destroys Cherokee County family's home
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. Officials with Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews responded around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road. At the scene,...
1 teen shot to death, another arrested outside Henry County Kroger store
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned fatal when one teen shot another Friday evening, police said.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta police identify suspect in Spring Street double homicide
Atlanta police have identified the suspected shooter in a double homicide on Spring Street. It happened early Sunday morning outside of an apartment building in Midtown.
Officer involved in shooting at Stonecrest-area gas station, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a Stonecrest-area gas station on Monday evening. It happened the Shell gas station located in the 6400 block of Covington Highway. The DeKalb County Police Department did not release any details, referring all inquiries to the GBI.
Intense early morning house fire in Haralson County kills two people
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a fire tore through a home in Haralson County early Monday morning, Sheriff Stacy Williams confirmed to FOX 5. Investigators are now trying to figure out how the blaze started. "It’s a tragedy, to say the least," Sheriff Williams said. "There...
Man, 21, dead, several others injured after being hit by car on Atlanta interstate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 21-year-old man is dead and several others are injured after a car crash. Officials said officers responded to the crash on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. “While en route, the call was updated that several occupants...
Officials bring in K-9 to find cause of deadly Haralson County fire
Two people are dead after a fire in Haralson County early Monday morning. Officials are now left wondering what caused such an aggressive blaze.
Three killed, one injured after four shootings in 24 hours in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There have been multiple shootings in the past 24 hours, including three fatal shootings. Police say a man was shot and killed on Saturday evening on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. According to officials, police received a call for a person shot at 29 Peachtree...
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
