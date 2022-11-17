ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta among worst places for Thanksgiving traffic

A study by travel industry technology company INRIX ranks Atlanta among the worst for Thanksgiving travel congestion with Interstate 85 from Clairmont Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive expected to be a major headache spot.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Travelers should plan for parking at Atlanta's airport this Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - It's a good idea for travelers to plan ahead where they intend to leave a car as they get ready to catch a flight for Thanksgiving out of Atlanta. The North and South lots, the most heavily used city lots, are adjacent to the terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battling blaze at DeKalb County apartment building

CLARKSTON, Ga. - DeKalb County fire crews are battling a major blaze at an apartment building early Monday morning. The fire broke out before 5 a.m. Monday the Ellis Apartments on the 1500 block of Post Oak Drive off of Brocket Road in Clarkston, Georgia. FOX 5 cameras at the...
CLARKSTON, GA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)

Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured two others. The crash happened on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road around 2:15 a.m. According to the officers, three people who were involved in an accident were hit by another car. The car occupants were standing outside their vehicles when they were hit by another car.
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Cherokee County family's home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. Officials with Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews responded around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road. At the scene,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27

ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy