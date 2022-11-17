ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

By Jennifer Shutt
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJplE_0jEfOEbF00

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks from the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images)

An earlier version of this report misstated how long Nancy Pelosi has been Democratic leader, due to an editing error.

WASHINGTON – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said in remarks on the floor of the House. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility .”

Pelosi, who wore a winter-white pantsuit in a nod to suffragettes and other key moments throughout her own political career , announced her retirement from leadership during a 15-minute speech just after the House met at noon with the chamber full of Democratic members and several Republicans. She has served as Democrats’ leader while they were in both the minority and majority for 19 years.

House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer, of Maryland, who has served for years alongside Pelosi, also announced he’d leave leadership but remain in Congress, heading back to the Appropriations Committee, which controls discretionary government spending to the tune of about $1.5 trillion a year.

Hoyer said he would back New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Caucus chairman, for Democratic leader. Jeffries, 52, would represent a new generation taking over leadership.

‘No greater honor’

Pelosi in her speech said that no matter how many titles she’s received over the years – speaker, leader, whip – “there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco.”

“This I will continue to do as a member of the House, speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California, and defending our Constitution,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s announcement came just weeks after a man broke into the San Francisco home she shares with her husband and attacked him with a hammer while she was in Washington, D.C. The suspect, who faces state and federal criminal charges, said during the incident he was searching for Pelosi, similar to insurrectionists in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who went looking for her.

Pelosi said Thursday that she was grateful for the outpouring of support following the attack on her husband, saying he “has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support.”

“We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much,” she said, before getting a round of applause.

Pelosi’s decision to step aside from leadership follows a Democratic performance that turned out much better during the midterm elections than expected. And while the party did lose control of the House, Republicans so far have secured just the minimum 218 seats needed to hold the majority with 211 for Democrats and the remaining six races not yet called by The Associated Press.

Pelosi said the election shows Americans have rejected calls to violence and threats to the country’s democracy.

“Last week the American people spoke, and their voices were raised in defense of liberty, of the rule of law and democracy itself,” she said. “With these elections, the people stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy. They resoundingly rejected violence and insurrection.”

President Joe Biden released a statement saying Pelosi “is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“In the first two years of my presidency, she is a singular force securing once-in-a-generation bills that will define our nation for decades to come,” Biden wrote. “Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her.”

Changes in Democratic leadership

Pelosi’s resignation from the top Democratic role in the House coincides with a promise she made to her caucus years ago that this would be her last Congress at the helm.

Hoyer, who was No. 2 to Pelosi, endorsed Jeffries, of New York, as Democratic leader.

“He is a skilled and capable leader who will help us win back the Majority in 2024 as we strive to continue delivering on our promises to the American people,” Hoyer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire Caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation’s challenges,” Hoyer added.

House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, said in a statement that he looks forward to doing whatever he can “to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar.” Clark, of Massachusetts, is now the assistant speaker, while Aguilar, of California, is the vice chairman of the Democratic caucus.

With Democrats moving from the House majority to the minority, the minority leader and minority whip spots will become the top roles for Democratic leaders, followed by assistant speaker, Democratic Caucus chair, and Democratic caucus vice chair.

House Democrats are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Nov. 30, a few days after members return from the Thanksgiving week break.

Other congressional leaders

Pelosi’s Thursday announcement makes her the only member of congressional leadership, the so-called four corners, who will leave their leadership role next year.

House Republicans voted this week to keep Rep. Kevin McCarthy as their nominee for speaker. He has yet to secure the needed 218 floor votes in January to secure the gavel.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will remain the Senate minority leader next session after fending off a long-shot bid from Florida’s Rick Scott during a closed-door vote Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is expected to stay in that role once the conference gathers to officially vote Dec. 8.

Pelosi was first elected to the 100th Congress following a special election to fill a vacancy created by the death of Rep. Sala Burton. She often says she was forged in the Appropriations Committee before becoming House Democratic whip in 2001. Her colleagues then voted her in as minority leader in 2003.

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first female speaker in U.S. history, a role that saw her negotiate and move sweeping packages through narrow majorities, including Obamacare, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in 2021, and Democrats’ climate change and health care package known as the Inflation Reduction Act this summer.

Pelosi has also overseen negotiations on dozens of bipartisan bills throughout her years as speaker and House minority leader.

Pelosi said Thursday that she will continue looking toward the country’s future.

“A new day is dawning on the horizon and I look forward, always forward, to the unfolding story of our nation – a story of light and love, of patriotism and progress, of many becoming one,” she said. “And always an unfinished mission to make the dreams of today, the reality of tomorrow.”

