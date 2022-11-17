ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Darlene I. Simmering

Darlene I. Simmering, age 85, of Prior Lake, passed away on November 15, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be on Friday, November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd. SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran. Pastor Greg DeMuth will preside, and Darlenes grandchildren will act as urn bearers.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Beverly J. Ince

Beverly J. Ince, age 77, of Belle Plaine was promoted to glory on November 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Shakopee on January 31, 1945 to Robert & Evelyn Thomason, she was raised in Belle Plaine and attended Trinity Lutheran School where she graduated from in 1963. Later that same year, she married the love of her life, Raymond Ince. Before passing she and Ray celebrated 59 beautiful years together here on earth. Bev and Ray had 4 children, Robert, Karyl, Chad and Cory.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Nov. 19, 2022

A. E. Walters has removed from C. A. Stevens’ residence to the house west of the Wm. Hinds residence property. Work was begun the past week on the erection of a new three room bungalow for George Demers. Mr. Demers purchased the Galvin property some time ago and the old Galvin home has been razed to make room for the new structure. Wm. Engel is doing the carpenter work.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Boys Basketball

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Nov. 8-13

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 8-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 10: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Prior-Lake Savage schools acting on community feedback

One of the first things I set out to do as the superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools (PLSAS) is get involved in the community and meet staff, parents and district residents to learn what’s working well in the district and where there are opportunities to improve. To do...
PRIOR LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy