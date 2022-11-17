ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Air Force Officer From NJ Admits Trafficking Child Porn

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PREIZ_0jEfKcRj00
The U.S. attorney for New Jersey credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill office and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit with the investigation. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An Air Force officer from Camden County admitted sharing child porn videos and images with others through a cloud, federal authorities said.

Federal agents began investigating Ryan Osinski, 31, of Cherry Hill

following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

They found that “images of child sexual abuse were shared from an IP address assigned to Osinski’s residence,” the U.S. attorney said.

"Numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse” were found on his phone, as were links and folders on a cloud storage site that Osinski shared with others via a cloud app, Sellinger said.

The material involved "prepubescent children and sadomasochistic conduct,” he said.

Rather than risk the consequences of a trial, Osinski took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to child porn distribution charges during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Camden.

U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn scheduled sentencing for March 27, 2023.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill office and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit with the investigation that led to the guilty plea.

He also thanked the Department of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of Sellinger's Camden Office.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bystanders Disarm Would-Be Gunman In Chesco: Police

A Chester County man who pulled a gun during an argument in Oxford Borough was disarmed by a crowd of heroic bystanders, according to authorities. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Lincoln Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a reported disturbance involving a firearm, the department said in a release.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video

Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Teenager Was Driving More Than 85 MPH In Crash Injuring 2 Other Teens: Police

A teenager was driving more than 85 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed in Egg Harbor Township — injuring two teen passengers, authorities said. The 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, who was not named, was charged with two counts of assault, police said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 21. He was issued summonses for speeding, reckless driving and careless driving as well.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 31, Killed In I-295 Crash With Freightliner

A 31-year-old driver was killed and another seriously hurt in a crash on I-295 overnight. Stanley Altidor, 31, of Florence Township, was operating a Chevrolet Equinox behind a Freightliner when he struck the back of the truck near milepost 46.6 around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes in Burlington Township, New Jersey State Police said.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Toral Neal Of Trenton Dies, 28

Toral De'Shawn Neal of Trenton died on Thursday, Nov. 17. He was 28.Toral is remembered for his kind heart, caring soul, and one-of-a-kind humor.He is survived by several family members and close friends.Meanwhile, tributes immediately flooded social media following Toral’s passing: Toral De'Sha…
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Philadelphia Casino

One lucky player at A Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia won a $1 million jackpot over the weekend, say state lottery officials. A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the casino won a seven-figure prize in the Sunday, Nov. 20 drawing, lotto officials said. The lucky winner matched all five balls drawn to claim a $1,077,663.50 prize, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off

A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced. A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.
NORWOOD, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
409K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy