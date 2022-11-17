Air Force Officer From NJ Admits Trafficking Child Porn

The U.S. attorney for New Jersey credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill office and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit with the investigation. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An Air Force officer from Camden County admitted sharing child porn videos and images with others through a cloud, federal authorities said.

Federal agents began investigating Ryan Osinski, 31, of Cherry Hill

following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

They found that “images of child sexual abuse were shared from an IP address assigned to Osinski’s residence,” the U.S. attorney said.

"Numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse” were found on his phone, as were links and folders on a cloud storage site that Osinski shared with others via a cloud app, Sellinger said.

The material involved "prepubescent children and sadomasochistic conduct,” he said.

Rather than risk the consequences of a trial, Osinski took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to child porn distribution charges during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Camden.

U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn scheduled sentencing for March 27, 2023.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill office and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit with the investigation that led to the guilty plea.

He also thanked the Department of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of Sellinger's Camden Office.

