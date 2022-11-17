Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Nansen Uncovers What Caused the Collapse of FTX
According to a study conducted by analytics firm Nansen, about 86% of FTX's FTT utility tokens were initially controlled by the crypto exchange itself and Alameda Research, also associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Based on network data, the company's specialists have identified a group of wallets that show that Alameda Research...
ihodl.com
Spanish Regulator Grants Bitstamp Digital Asset Provider License
Crypto exchange Bitstamp has just obtained a digital asset service provider license in Spain. From now on, the company can operate throughout Spain in full compliance with AML and CFT regulations. Bitstamp has committed to comply with the new advertising requirements related to digital assets. The consideration of the application...
ihodl.com
Tether Isolates 1B USDT from Solana
Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, said it will perform a chain swap, converting 1 billion USDT from Solana (SOL) to Ethereum (ERC20). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Although the company declined to explain what made it...
The metaverse will be a digital graveyard if we let new technologies distract us from today’s problems
The tiny island nation of Tuvalu recently announced that it would be the first country to fully replicate itself as a virtual reproduction in the metaverse. Tuvalu, comprising of nine small islands in the Pacific situated between Australia and Hawaii, fears that its demise is inevitable due to human-induced climate change, and wanted to preserve “the most precious assets of its people … and move them to the cloud”.
ihodl.com
Glassnode: Bitcoin Hodlers' Paper Losses Exceed 30%
According to the experts of analysis company Glassnode, the unrealized losses of the "average" long-term Bitcoin investor have reached 33%. According to them, the current value of the MVRV indicator corresponds to the bear market situation of 2018 before its end. At that time, the value of unrealized losses among hodlers reached 36%.
Comments / 0