‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)

Kelly Rowland defended Chris Brown on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards after the singer took home a win for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday night. The “Under the Influence” singer was not there to accept the award in person after an apparent rift between Brown and the AMAs. On Instagram this week, Brown posted “U SERIOUS?” in a nod to the cancellation of his planned performance of a Michael Jackson tribute. He commented underneath: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown. 🤷🏽‍♂️” After she announced Brown’s name for the award Sunday night,...

27 MINUTES AGO