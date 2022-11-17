ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Penn State Might Lack the Big Win in 2022, but Chasing Down 11 Ain’t Bad Either

This Penn State football season has been what you make it. The glass is half full or it is half empty. There is not much in the middle. If you wanted to a see a program not far from getting over the hump the evidence is there to be found. If you wanted to see a program still falling short of its highest aspirations in the same sorts of ways it always has, that is there to be found as well.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 55-10 Win over Rutgers

This was more or less what you’ve come to expect from Penn State and Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights do a few good things early and then the rest of the game happens. Interestingly enough, Penn State has scored 30+ against Rutgers only twice in the last eight meetings, which made Saturday’s final well above the general average as of late. Then again, if you score in all three phases it’s hard to lose. Here are the grades.
State College

No. 11 Penn State Defeats Rutgers 55-10

No. 11 Penn State football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) 55-10 on Saturday, capping off a cold afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ji’Ayir Brown and Kalen King each had a scoop-and-score touchdown in the game, while running back Nick Singleton ran a kickoff back to the end zone for the first time in his career. Kaytron Allen and Singleton combined for 179 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 combined carries out of the backfield.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Pa. Lottery Raffle $50,000 Winning Ticket Sold at State College-Area Sheetz

A $50,000 winning raffle ticket was recently sold at a State College-area Sheetz, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery release on Monday. The ticket was among the first two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The raffle features eight weekly drawings for two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing that will include four $1 million prizes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Power Outage Affects Thousands in State College Area

More than 3,000 households and businesses were affected by power outages in the State College area on Sunday afternoon after a downed tree fell on utility lines, according to West Penn Power. Power was restored to most customers by 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The outage began at 12:34 p.m. when...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Deed Transfers

The following property transactions were compiled from information provided by Centre County Recorder of Deeds Joseph Davidson. The Gazette is not responsible for typographical errors. The published information is believed to be accurate; however, the Gazette neither warrants nor accepts any liability or responsibility for inaccurate information. RECORDED OCT. 24-28,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

