SoftBank-backed on-demand laundry startup Laundrygo picks up $37M Series C
Investors like the idea. Laundrygo said today it has closed a $37 million (49.5 billion KRW) Series C funding round led by private equity firm H&Q Korea, with participation from returning investors SoftBank Ventures, Altos Ventures and Aju IB. New investors such as KB Securities, Hanwha Securities, Badgers Investment and Pebbles Investment and strategic investor Musinsa, a Korean fashion platform, also participated in the round.
Retailers disclose earnings, possible rail strike, Fed minutes and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Events to watch heading into Tuesday include 3Q earnings reports by retailers, Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes release and a possible rail strike update.
SponsorUnited secures $35M investment to build out its database of brand sponsorships
Frustrated by the sponsorship space’s opaqueness, Bob Lynch, the former VP of corporate partnerships for the Miami Dolphins, in 2017 founded SponsorUnited, a software-as-a-service platform that provides analytics data on the sponsorship industry. SponsorUnited claims to track over a million sponsorships across 250,000 brands, including every U.S.-based major league sports team.
Track and capture: Getting started with attention metrics
There is no single factor that determines the best possible bidding tactics for your advertising campaigns or that capturing consumer attention is analogous. There are myriad, dynamic elements needed for a consumer to interact with your brand. Viewability is no longer enough, and “attention metrics” are becoming increasingly popular in the industry.
The backlog of IPOs in fintech keeps growing as valuations continue their retreat, report says
Hey, hey, Mary Ann here, feeling all sorry for myself because I have COVID for the first time when I should be grateful that it took so long for me to get it, right? Thankfully you can’t catch my germs through a computer or phone screen. I’ll be okay but as a result…you’re stuck with another slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter! Huge credit to, and gratitude for, TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers, who once again saved the day by writing up all the blurbs (and there were many to cover) here. Kyle, you’re the best.
Hyundai launches home charging ecosystem as part of EV push
Hyundai Home, the automaker calls it, incorporates solar panels, energy storage and EV charging for Hyundai owners. Hyundai announced a partnership with Electrum, a solar panel, home battery and heat pump installer, which will help customers in 16 states find the right power installers and systems for their EV charging needs. With the new partnership, consumers in Arizona, California, Colorado. Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington can now work with Electrum advisers to find the best and most affordable power solutions for them.
Twitter alternative Hive hits 1 million users after surge of sign-ups
Founded in 2019 by then-22-year-old Kassandra Pop, Hive is not a direct Twitter clone. Instead, the Gen Z-focused social app was described in a Teen Vogue profile last year as combining concepts from a variety of social networks, including both Instagram and Twitter and even MySpace — the latter thanks to a feature that lets Hive users add music to their profiles, among other things.
Broadcom’s proposed $61B VMware acquisition scrutinized by UK regulators
The news comes shortly after reports that the European Commission (EC) was also proceeding with an investigation into what would be one of the biggest tech acquisitions of all time. In the companies’ domestic U.S. market, meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last month progressed its investigation into a deeper second review phase, which means that the FTC saw enough during its initial analysis to warrant a more extensive look.
A love letter to micro funds, the backbone and future of venture capital
Whether you define micro funds as below $50 million or sub-$25 million, these are truly the funds that power the future of the industry. They help venture hubs take off, bring expertise and specialization to the market, and fill a role in the venture capital ecosystem that larger firms simply can’t.
Flipkart chief warns startups of turmoil and funding crunch for another 12 to 18 months
“This is going to be tough next year. My estimate is that a lot of startup founders will hit the market between April to June next year, and that’s the moment of truth for the ecosystem,” he said at a gathering over the weekend organized by Indian newspaper Economic Times.
India issues guidelines to curb fake reviews on e-commerce platforms
On Monday, the government announced guidelines to limit fake reviews on online platforms that will come into force from November 25. The Department of Consumer Affairs has created a standard titled “IS 19000:2022” that will be managed by the nation’s standards body Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
You shouldn’t skim over gross dollar retention
For SaaS companies, net dollar retention is on investor radar more than ever. But it shouldn’t eclipse gross dollar retention: If you are not tracking both metrics, you could be fighting to add new customers into a leaky bucket. Let’s explore. — Anna. Gross dollar retention is...
Amazon-owned Wickr is shutting down its free encrypted messaging app
Wickr was founded in 2011 and became one of the first mainstream end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, until it was acquired by Amazon’s cloud services giant Amazon Web Services in 2021. In a post published Friday, Amazon said that Wickr Me will shut down for good on December 31, 2023....
What to expect from crypto regulation in the wake of the FTX scandal
Slaughter in particular felt the impacts of the FTX fiasco firsthand: Paradigm wrote down a $278 million investment in the exchange following its declaration of bankruptcy. We talked about that up front, but mostly as a jumping-off point to discuss the knock-on effects for the state of regulation, which was itself already a contentious mess, particularly when it comes to U.S. lawmakers and the various federal regulators involved in the market, including the SEC and the CFTC.
Einride founder on building an underlying business to support future tech goals
Einride founder and CEO Robert Falck told TechCrunch a year ago that he felt a moral obligation to create a greener mode of freight transport after spending years building heavy-duty diesel trucks at Volvo GTO Powertrain. On top of that, he saw the need to eventually automate the role of long-haul trucking.
Meta’s surveillance biz model targeted in UK ‘right to object’ GDPR lawsuit
The legal challenge — which is being brought by human rights campaigner Tanya O’Carroll — is seeking a declaration that Meta is in breach of the regional General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by continuing to process her data and use it to profile her for ad targeting purposes.
Series C is the new venture-startup bottleneck
A lack of uniformity in the startup fundraising climate is not novel. We have seen, variously, a Series A crunch at one point, and a Series B crunch at another. Today, however, we’re seeing something different altogether: A Series C crunch. This does not mean that all early-stage rounds...
Good morning, assets are selling off
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Note: Equity will be back on Wednesday, and Friday in some capacity. But keep in mind that this is a holiday week in the United States, so things are going to be a little bit slower than usual.
Fairmat raises $35M to recycle carbon fiber composite into a new material
Temasek and CNP (Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille) are leading the round, with Pictet Group, Singular, the Friedkin Group International and others also participating. Overall, the company has raised $45.5 million (€44 million) since its inception. The idea behind Fairmat is quite simple. Some high-tech materials like carbon fiber...
Gopuff launches scheduled deliveries, gifting and in-store pickup
Starting today, Gopuff customers can place an order when the Gopuff marketplace closes — the exact hours depend on the market — to have Gopuff deliver the order as soon as it reopens. (Needless to say, this doesn’t apply to locations where Gopuff delivers 24/7.) Alternatively, customers can schedule an order in advance for a specific date and time, similar to most major food delivery apps, or arrange for an order to be picked up where Gopuff offers retail and in-store shopping.
