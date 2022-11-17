Daily Brief: Bass Wins L.A. Mayor; Trump Declares 3rd Run for President

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Car Drives Into A Group Of Los Angeles-area Law Enforcement Recruits A 22-year-old drove a car into a group of recruits from various law enforcement agencies across the Los Angeles County area Wednesday, injuring 25—including five who are listed in critical condition, authorities said. Another four recruits suffered moderate injuries, while 16 others sustained minor injuries. The driver also suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher said. All were taken to local hospitals. The driver, who was going the wrong way, showed no sign of impairment, according to Sherriff Alex Villanueva, and registered a zero in a breathalyzer test administered at the scene. [ CNN ]

» Why California Is Still Counting Election Ballots? The election was over a week ago, but we’re still anxiously awaiting the results of several key races. In fact, more than three dozen state legislative races remain undecided. As of Tuesday night, six of the nine uncalled U.S. House races were in California. There is a reason for the slowness, and it isn’t just to do with California’s massive population. The extra time it takes to finalize results in the Golden State is due to efforts by state officials to make voting as easy as possible. California voters have more time to turn in vote-by-mail ballots, the opportunity to correct errors in their ballots, and multiple ways to cast their votes—all of which slow the final tallies. As Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Marymount University law professor, put it, “We have prized turnout over speed.” [ NY Times ]

» Homeless Veterans In Los Angeles Sue VA, Demand Housing The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was hit with a civil rights lawsuit late Tuesday by homeless veterans in Los Angeles and their advocates. The plaintiffs are accusing the agency of misusing a huge VA campus in West L.A. and breaking a promise to build 1,200 affordable apartments there. Instead, the complaint says, the VA routinely pushes the region’s neediest veterans into temporary shelters, psychiatric facilities, and jails—depriving them of housing and health care benefits. [ KCRW ]

» Senate Votes To Advance Same-sex Marriage Bill The Senate on Wednesday voted to start debate on legislation that would codify same-sex marriage protections, paving the way for it to pass by the end of the week. Senators voted 62-37 to advance the measure, with 12 Republicans joining and every Democrat in support. Lawmakers are expected to vote again tomorrow to invoke cloture, potentially setting up a final vote by the end of the week. “This legislation unites Americans,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the lone senator who identifies as a lesbian. “With the Respect for Marriage Act, we can ease the fear for millions of same-sex and interracial couples have that their freedoms and their rights could be stripped away.” [ KTLA ]

» Jonah Hill Sets Next Directing Gig With Secret Project Jonah Hill is attached to direct the film Outcome, with Keanu Reeves attached to star. Hill also co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but expect this project to garner a ton of attention given the big-time players involved. While Hill hasn’t directed a feature film since his 2018 directorial debut Mid90s , his documentary directing debut, Stutz— which revolves around his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz and their discussions on mental health—earned rave reviews following its premiere on Netflix this month. [ Deadline ]

