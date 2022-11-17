Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
Fox11online.com
Know before you go: Wisconsin construction projects and peak times for Thanksgiving travel
(WLUK) -- If you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving, there are still a few road construction projects you may run into. Most construction is wrapped up for the season, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says driver will encounter lane shifts and orange barrels in some locations. Major projects include:
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum confirms evidence of Lake Michigan shipwreck
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The discovery of evidence in a Lake Michigan shipwreck comes on the 175th anniversary of its sinking. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum recently confirmed the steamer Phoenix was found off the coast of Sheboygan. Built in 1845, officials say the Phoenix was carrying coffee, molasses, general merchandise and...
Fox11online.com
Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
Fox11online.com
Fall maintenance scheduled for Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will temporarily be closed for fall maintenance. The Mason Street Bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roads will be closed east of the Fox River on E. Mason Street at S. Monroe Avenue....
Fox11online.com
102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc County survey looks to find solutions to childcare and workforce gap
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc County is taking a closer look at available childcare in the community. Multiple organizations have teamed up to produce a survey for parents and care givers to take. This comes as national data indicates childcare can be a key factor in limiting workforce participation in terms...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Carcass waste dumpsters available across the Northwoods
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 is in the books, and an effort is underway to help stop the spread of deadly diseases, including chronic wasting disease. CWD is the fatal affliction that impacts the nervous systems of deer, elk, and moose. At the Town of...
Fox11online.com
The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures
(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
Fox11online.com
Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
Fox11online.com
Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Opening day harvest arrives with cold and windy conditions
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 has arrived. After weeks of preparation and anticipation, the nine-day gun deer season is underway. Cold, windy conditions had an impact on some hunters, setting the stage for a chilly Saturday morning. "Right now, there's a lot of snow, and the coffee is...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Fox11online.com
2 dead, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An OWI rollover crash on the highway in Appleton became the catalyst to other crashes, resulting in two deaths and nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The first crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-41 at mile marker 144. Authorities...
Fox11online.com
Man rescued after kayak capsizes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River after capsizing his kayak Saturday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., a report was received of a man who had capsized his kayak and was in the Fond du Lac River north of Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail, located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
Fox11online.com
I-41 northbound reopens following crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: The crash scene is cleared. All northbound lanes reopened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. All lanes of traffic northbound on I-41 at WIS 441 are closed due to a crash. The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Closures are expected to last about 2 hours. Outagamie County...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for bowling alley burglary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One suspect in a bowling alley burglary case was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, while the other suspect was convicted. Andrew Krombholz, 37, was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock. Krombholz also must pay restitution of $18,957.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal fentanyl overdose
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced for providing drugs laced with fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died. Robert L. Harris, 43, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by eight years on extended supervision. He was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August.
Fox11online.com
Green Knights Overrun Finlandia In Sweep
DE PERE (WLKU) -- St. Norbert College posted its third consecutive shutout as it blanked Finlandia University 8-0 in the second game of a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association series at Resch Olympic Pavilion. The Green Knights (6-1-2, 4-0 NCHA) finished off the series sweep and extended their winning streak to...
