Alta’s Sunnyside six-pack will not be online opening day

ALTA, Utah — With over 100 inches of snowfall in the past three weeks, Alta Ski Resort’s 85th season has been highly anticipated by skiers. However, the resort announced in a November 14 update that its highly anticipated Sunnyside six-person detachable lift will not be ready by its November 18 opening day, but rather won’t be ready until mid-to-late December.

According to the resort’s website, the Sunnyside six-pack will provide better access to the Supreme and Sugarloaf quads, and is meant to replace Alta’s Sunnyside triple-chair and Albion double-chair that carry skiers to Alta’s beginner terrain. However, because of delays due to global supply chain issues, the lift will not be operating as expected.

“Unfortunately, the Sunnyside lift will not be finished until mid- or late-December,” read the update from Alta Ski Resort. “In addition, the Albion lift will not run for the first few weeks of the season due to the construction of the nearby Sunnyside lift. For the first few weeks of the season, Alta skiers will have limited access to beginner terrain which will be confined to our rope tows and the Snowpine lift.”

The resort has set a goal to open the new Sunnyside lift before the holiday season, and will instead open with its Collins, Wildcat, and Sugarloaf lifts with groomed and off-piste skiing, and intends to bring its Supreme lift online on Saturday, November 19.

“We are very disappointed that we cannot provide more beginner terrain for our skiers at this time.” Read the update from Alta Ski Resort. “If our lack of beginner terrain does not work for you, we can refund your season pass.”

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter