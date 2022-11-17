‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at 2022 AMAs
Pink honored singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of her 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wearing a beige, feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, Pink paid tribute to the late icon as she hit every high note from the film classic, originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy, to perfection. As the musician performed the classic, the audience sang along and waved their hands. By the end, Pink let out a sigh of relief as the audience clapped during a standing ovation. Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge,...
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Terrible Things Kody Brown Has Said to Christine Brown in Season 17
'Sister Wives' has finally aired the final moments of Christine Brown in Flagstaff, Arizona. Do you remember the awful things Kody Brwon said to Christine in season 17?
