What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week

Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
Sasha Banks Shows Off New Tattoo During WWE Hiatus

Sasha Banks is currently out of action from the WWE. She and her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of the company due to creative differences with the then Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. Now, it looks like Banks is getting a little ink during her sabbatical. Sasha has since...
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear

All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
LA Knight Mysteriously Attacked During WWE SmackDown This Week

LA Knight sent Bray Wyatt into a fit of rage with two slaps to the face during WWE SmackDown tonight. Knight ended up getting far worse than he could’ve possibly imagined. Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured an in-ring segment between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Wyatt apologized to Knight for attacking him last week. Knight responded by hitting Wyatt to the face twice.
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week

Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
AEW Stars Get Down In The Mosh Pit At Brody King’s Band’s Concert

Brody King was one of the many wrestlers to make the switch from WWE to AEW this year. While King is known for wrestling, that’s not all he is good at. Brody King is also part of God’s Hate, a hardcore band, and AEW stars love having a good time.
Roman Reigns May Not Compete At WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. His relaxed schedule allows him to compete less frequently and it seems he won’t be there for a huge event next year.
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name

Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown This Week

Bray Wyatt regained his spot as one of WWE’s top merch movers following his return to the company at the Extreme Rules premium live event. The former WWE Universal Champion finally teased his first feud since 2021 and that took the wrestling world by surprise. Bray Wyatt confronted LA...
Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname

Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
Former AEW Star In Town For Full Gear

Marko Stunt was one of the AEW originals, and made his debut at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The 26-year-old formed a trio with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the months that followed AEW’s arrival on the wrestling map. Marko Stunt competed for AEW from...
Hulk Hogan Biopic Could Be In Jeopardy

Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest box office attractions in Hollywood. He is most notable for playing the role of the mystic god of thunder, Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Hemsworth was next slated to star in Hulk Hogan’s biopic, however he revealed in a recent interview that it might not be happening.
Jade Cargill Explains Why She Picked AEW Over WWE

Ever since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has truly established herself as one of the dominant stars in the AEW roster. AEW was the start of Jade Cargill’s wrestling career. Before being signed on to AEW, Jade actually had the choice between AEW and WWE. She recently explained why AEW won her over.
Nikki Cross Loved Her Run As Nikki A.S.H. In WWE

Nikki Cross debuted her faux-superhero gimmick and changed her ring name to Nikki A.S.H. with A.S.H. standing for “Almost a Super Hero.” During her time as Nikki A.S.H., she won the Money in the Bank ladder match, the RAW Women’s Championship, and also the Tag Team Titles. However, many fans were always critical of her gimmick.
Owen Hart Told Shawn Michaels The Montreal Screwjob Had Nothing To Do With Him

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are well-known for their feud and bout known as the Montreal Screwjob. After the match, Hart left the company and signed on with World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE, and the 2x Slammy Award Winner had to deal with that transition in his own way.
WWE Planning To Continue Romantic Storyline On SmackDown

WWE is no stranger to incorporating real-life romances into their storylines. There are many examples of WWE couples who are together in real-life, but the biggest example is the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Triple H who is famously married to Stephanie McMahon. It will be exciting to know that WWE is looking to introduce a new storyline between another real-life couple.

