Taylor Swift makes history at AMAs, wins fan-voted artist of the year amid Eras Tour ticket fiasco
Taylor Swift won six American Music Awards, including artist of the year, pop album and music video. Swift skipped the red carpet after the Ticketmaster fiasco.
Disney boots CEO, brings back Bob Iger to lead company
Disney ousted chief executive Bob Chapek on Sunday and announced that it had brought back former CEO Bob Iger to once again take the reins. "We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career," Susan Arnold, chair of Disney's board, said.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. “I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because...
'Wakanda Forever' extends reign, 'She Said' struggles
NEW YORK — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while “She Said,” about the journalistic investigation into Harvey Weinstein, struggled in wide release.
Honorary Oscar awards celebrate Fox, Weir, Warren and Palcy
LOS ANGELES — Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards. But at the Governors Awards Saturday night, where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy. After several pandemic-adjusted...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world’s de-facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk...
