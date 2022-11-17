Lewis Hamilton cannot wait to consign his under-performing Mercedes to history as he faces the daunting task of keeping his unique winning record alive in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton is the only driver in Formula One’s record books to end every season with a victory.But he will start the 22nd and final round of the campaign from only fifth as Max Verstappen took pole position, nearly seven tenths of a second ahead.Sergio Perez locked out the front row for Red Bull, a week after the team-mates clashed in Brazil when Verstappen failed to yield sixth place on the final...

1 DAY AGO