Max Verstappen says abuse of family is 'unacceptable' following São Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have hit out at online threats and abuse leveled at the world champion and his family after he ignored team orders at last weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secure Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice
Lewis Hamilton led George Russell as Mercedes secured a one-two in first practice for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Five days after Russell took Mercedes’ opening win of the season in Interlagos, the Silver Arrows were back on top in the first running at the final round of the year.Hamilton finished 0.220 seconds clear of Russell, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez fourth.The make-up of Friday’s order consisted of a number of unusual names, with eight young drivers fielded at the Yas Marina Circuit.Of the young guns, New Zealander Liam Lawson, who filled double...
Ricciardo Back to Red Bull F1 Team as Largely Ceremonial ‘Third Driver’: Marko
GettyThe Australian racing driver's career has come full circle, returning to the squad he abruptly left in 2018.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Max Verstappen Over Brazilian GP Drama: “Spoiled, Entitled Brat”
... Read more The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams Max Verstappen Over Brazilian GP Drama: “Spoiled, Entitled Brat” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Saying Auf Wiedersehen to an F1 legend and a friend: Sebastian Vettel
Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Abu Dhabi will be the final bow for Sebastian Vettel (barring a future guest appearance) and brings to an end the final chapter on one of the more colorful careers the sport has been privileged to witness. Vettel’s journey started in 2007 at...
Max Verstappen caps fine year with Abu Dhabi glory as Lewis Hamilton limps home
Max Verstappen completed his championship year by taking victory at Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton’s record of winning in every season of his career went up in smoke when he retired with three laps remaining.Verstappen finished 8.7 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who made a one-stop strategy work to secure runner-up spot in the standings, ahead of Sergio Perez.The Red Bull driver stopped one more time than Leclerc, but failed to catch the Monegasque in the closing stages and finished third.Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell fifth leaving...
Lewis Hamilton desperate to see back of this F1 season’s uncompetitive Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton cannot wait to consign his under-performing Mercedes to history as he faces the daunting task of keeping his unique winning record alive in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton is the only driver in Formula One’s record books to end every season with a victory.But he will start the 22nd and final round of the campaign from only fifth as Max Verstappen took pole position, nearly seven tenths of a second ahead.Sergio Perez locked out the front row for Red Bull, a week after the team-mates clashed in Brazil when Verstappen failed to yield sixth place on the final...
Verstappen Wins 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Race; LeClerc Claims 2nd Ahead of Perez
Photo | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.It was also Sebastian Vettel's final race, as the four-time F1 champion is retiring after this season.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to pole position
Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen took pole by 0.228 seconds as Perez pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.04secs in their fight for second in the championship. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth,...
Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel hopes other drivers 'carry on good work' with activism after his retirement
Sebastian Vettel hopes other drivers "carry on the good work" by highlighting social and political issues following his retirement from Formula 1. Four-time world champion Vettel ended his career in the sport with a 10th-placed finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The German has publicly supported the LGBT+...
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: FIA 'not shy' of investigating Sergio Perez Monaco crash
Formula 1's governing body the FIA is prepared to investigate whether Sergio Perez deliberately crashed during Monaco Grand Prix qualifying in May. The question is at the heart of a row over team orders at Red Bull that erupted in Brazil last weekend. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "I...
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
The final round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and even though Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen was named champion at the previous Japanese round, the battle for second place is still very much alive. Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez...
2022 Formula 1 at Abu Dhabi: Max Verstappen closes out season with 15th win, Ferrari secures second
It was a masterclass in racing strategy by Red Bull Racing and Ferrari at Sunday's Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but while it worked out for Max Verstappen, who won a record 15th race on the season in final race of the 2022 calendar, it left Sergio Perez to try and chase down Charles Leclerc's Ferrari for second in the race and the drivers' table.
F1’s Lando Norris Talks About His Path to Racing, This Season’s Highlights and Teaming Up With Tumi
In 1963, when 26-year-old Bruce McLaren first entered the starting grid under his own eponymous banner, few would have guessed that, even after the tragic passing of its founder six years later, the McLaren team would continue to be a dominant force in Formula 1 to this day. It’s a legacy that includes eight World Constructors’ Championships and 12 World Drivers’ Championships, the latter starting with Emerson Fittipaldi and continuing with James Hunt, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mika Häkkinen and Lewis Hamilton. Since 2019, Lando Norris has taken up McLaren’s mantle, both on the racetrack and as the team’s...
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Live updates from final practice and qualifying as Mercedes look to end season on a high
Follow all the updates and watch the latest video as Formula 1 embarks on its last qualifying day of the season. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.
Ted Kravitz's farewell to Sebastian Vettel
After 53 victories, 122 podiums, and four world titles in an F1 career spanning 15 years, Sebastian Vettel is retiring. Ted Kravitz looks back on Vettel's career.
