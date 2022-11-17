Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Class 4 Girls Basketball Players to Watch
Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 4 Girls Basketball Players to Watch this year. There’s not many hoopers playing in long sleeves, but Creasey isn’t known for just fashion; she puts on scoring clinics. She shoots it well off the catch or dribble, but has an array of finishes in the paint too. She averaged 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds as a junior, earning herself All-Big 8 honors. A coaching change and faster tempo will only help those numbers increase.
Drury’s Terrion Moore named GLVC Player of the Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Terrion Moore was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance against Emporia State on Saturday. Moore turned in a triple-double during Drury’s 91-58 win over Emporia State scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing 10 assists in just 27 minutes. She was an efficient 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from three-point range. She also sank 4 of her 5 free-throw attempts and had two steals. Moore became the third player in Drury history to tally a triple-double joining former Lady Panthers Hailey Diestelkamp and Paige Robinson as the only DU players to have accomplished the feat. Moore, a graduate student from Kansas City, Kansas is averaging 14.7 ppg on 60 percent shooting on the season.
Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980
Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
Carthage defense steps up in state quarterfinal win over Lebanon
For most teams, it’s a nightmare scenario – losing your starting quarterback to injury in the middle of a playoff game. The battle-tested Carthage Tigers are a cut above the rest. Down starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin for the second half, Carthage was unfazed in Saturday’s Class 5 quarterfinal...
