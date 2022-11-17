Clayton Chamber leader wins Athena Award

Dana Wooten is this year’s winner of the Athena Award from the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce. She is president and chief executive of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce. Triangle East called Wooten “an engaging, resourceful and strategic community administrator” with more than 17 years in executive-level nonprofit management. At the Clayton Chamber, she leads initiatives in member relations, business-to-business […]

