20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House scheduled for Dec. 2 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House will be Friday, December 2. According to a release from Old Town Cape, you can get in the holiday spirit and support local businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get your photo taken with Santa, check out...
‘Merry Main Street Mile’ fun run kicks off Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade Dec. 4
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - New this year, Uptown Jackson will host a fun run through the parade route before the Christmas parade on Sunday, December 4. Called the Merry Main Street Mile, it starts at 4:30 p.m. The route is right at a mile. Organizers say participants will get a...
Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza kicks off this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hosting their 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this weekend in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
Christmas tree lighting, Parade of Lights in Downtown Sikeston Dec. 2
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Christmas tree lighting and Parade of Lights in Historic Downtown Sikeston will be Friday, December 2. Organizers say the tree lighting and live music start at 6 p.m. The parade will follow at 7 p.m. Follow the event on Facebook here. Along with the...
Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
'On the right track to making a difference': Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
This Scenic Missouri Train Lets You Eat Unlimited Chocolate
Do you love trains? Do you also crave chocolate? You can combine both of those passions into one experience in Missouri. It's a scenic train that has a trip that allows you to eat all of the chocolate your heart desires. If you've never heard of the St. Louis Iron...
West Frankfort Moose Lodge closes its doors
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A popular event venue and restaurant / bar in West Frankfort has closed its doors to the public. The West Frankfort Moose Lodge, located on Main Street in West Frankfort, closed yesterday, forcing some upcoming events to be cancelled. According to staff, they were "unceremoniously" notified of...
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
Crews repair water main break in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break on Perry Avenue has been repaired in Cape Girardeau. Nicolette Brennan, Public Information Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, said that the water main break was called in over night. At 2:30 p.m., Brennan said the break had been repaired.
Staffing issues force Marion restaurant to temporarily close
MARION - Staffing difficulties have forced a popular Italian restaurant in Marion to temporarily close this weekend. Bennie's Italian Foods, located on Market Street in Marion, announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing early today and will be closed all day tomorrow. "Due to the lack of...
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
Forever Home Friday: lovable, abandoned pup looking for forever home
PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home. Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. We're discussing inflation, holiday retail spending in the weeks ahead, and the record 8 billion world population. kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One local teacher in the Heartland is feeling the...
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Five people were injured in a crash Tuesday on Route 34 in Saline County. It happened about 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Route 34 at West End Road, according to Illinois State Police. Melea J. L. Moss, 20, of Harrisburg, Ill. was...
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
