Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2022: SJT,CRT,NILE,UGI
Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.7% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.9%. West Texas...
NASDAQ
Greg Fortunoff Ups Stake in Kingstone Companies (KINS)
Fintel reports that Fortunoff Gregory has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 568,000 shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 28, 2022 they reported 379,826 shares and 3.56% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/20/2022
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. TIMKENSTEEL CORP (TMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/19/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. VERITIV CORP (VRTV) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according...
NASDAQ
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
In much of 2020 and 2021, a mention of "Robinhood stocks" may have conjured up images of meme stocks that were making insane -- and mostly short-lived -- gains in the market. Now investors that use the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) online trading platform appear to be shifting their focus to more stable companies, likely as the broad market sell-off of the past year caused many investors to take a more cautious approach to where they put their remaining money.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
NASDAQ
Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: BHIL, BKD
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, Benson Hill's Chief Financial Officer, Dean P. Freeman, made a $168,500...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
7 Stocks to Buy to Profit from the Political Uncertainty
Pending the runoff election in Georgia, Americans now have clarity on the balance of power in Washington, D.C. for the next two years. Republicans will have a slim majority in the House of Representatives. That will have the practical effect of gumming up the already slow-moving gears of government. For those looking for stocks to buy, this can certainly make things a bit more difficult.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Be the Next Big M&A Targets
Bloomberg Law recently discussed the global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market. Their analysis pointed out that even though the 2022 M&A volume is down from a record number of transactions in 2021, the potential deals in 2023 could be pretty standard relative to the pre-pandemic volume. “This year’s total M&A...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market and takes a look at the next likely market catalysts as we near Thanksgiving. Despite the recent dip, the market has been on a strong run during the first half of the fourth quarter. With this in mind, let’s look at three stocks—JinkoSolar (JKS), GlobalFoundries (GFS), DexCom (DXCM)—that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Gas Utilities
In trading on Friday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Clearfield, up about 25.8% and shares of Harmonic up about 7.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about...
NASDAQ
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
When a stock is down 60% or more, the sellers will be vocal and the buyers will be lonely. It's not psychologically easy to bet on beaten-down stocks, but they can offer favorable risk-to-reward profiles as there's often more room above than below. After all, a stock that's 60% down...
Comments / 0