Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
newportthisweek.com
Incoming Mayor Expands on Campaign Positions
In an interview with Newport This Week, incoming Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong touted his direct outreach to voters on the campaign trail, hearing from residents on the issues that affected them most. The strategy proved fruitful as he easily led the pack of City Council candidates, securing the top spot by more than 1,700 votes and leading to his unanimous appointment as mayor.
newportthisweek.com
Regionalization Reassessed
Take my word for it, school regionalization is not dead. It is just waiting for a remake. What the public doesn’t know is that way back in January-February, when Newport was beginning to have its financial shortfalls for the high school construction, Newport’s mayor was approached and asked to get the lay of the land regarding Middletown’s potential willingness to commit financial resources toward unifying the high schools. She polled her members and the response was negative from those who were then, and throughout recent efforts, the most vocal. I guess payback was more important than the kids.
newportthisweek.com
Rodrigues, Welch to Lead Middletown Council Again
The Middletown Town Council will be led by the same men as the last two eventful years, President Paul Rodrigues and Vice President Thomas Welch. The two were supported unanimously by their councilor-elects at a special leadership meeting held on Nov. 21 at Town Hall. It was the first meeting of new councilors, who will be officially sworn in at an inauguration ceremony on Nov. 28 at Middletown High School.
newportthisweek.com
Last Week in 02840
The Preservation Society of Newport County held a preview party on Nov. 18 for its third annual “Sparkling Lights” display. People began gathering around the Welcome Center shortly after dark. Board chairman Bill Lucey welcomed all to the “flipping of the switch” ceremony, and thanked Jim Donahue for his work overseeing the installation. Upon hearing the name of the landscape designer and horticulturist, a woman in the crowd exclaimed, “He is amazing! I love him!”
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Regroups in Wake of School Merger Defeat
Now that Newport has rejected regionalization, Middletown is moving quickly to procure as much state money as possible in a new plan to design schools. At a School Building Committee meeting on Nov. 16, members thanked Middletown voters for approving the new school bond and regionalization just eight days before, and discussed potential new steps, which included everything from continuing to pursue three new schools for $235 million on its own, building a new high school alone, going for a new pre-kindergarten through eighth grade building or other options.
newportthisweek.com
“Where is it?”
The location is today a parking lot behind the Armory and the Jane Pickens Theater abutting the John Clarke School apartments. On that site was a very large and imposing St. Josephs Hazard Memorial School. The tower of the school blew off during the 1938 hurricane. There are still Newport residents who remember attending this school. Under construction appears to be the foundation for the Colonial Theater which opened in 1911. Correct guesses from: Wally C., Larry B., John D., George D.
newportthisweek.com
Volunteer to Make a Wreath to benefit Lucy’s Hearth
Lucy’s Hearth has issued a call for help for volunteers to create one-of-a-kind wreaths again this year to sell at the 21st Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale on Saturday, December 3 at Easton’s Beach Rotunda in Newport. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit Lucy’s Hearth, a shelter in Middletown for children and families experiencing homelessness.
newportthisweek.com
Wreath-making Workshops
Volunteers, donors, and businesses from across the state are pitching in to create one-of-a-kind wreaths to sell at the annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3. Wreath-making events will be held at Salve Regina, Nov. 30, 4:30-7 p.m., Miley Hall, 100 Ochre Point Ave.; Innovate Newport, Dec. 1, 4:30-7 p.m., 513 Broadway; and the Jamestown Art Center, Dec. 1, 3-5 p.m., 18 Valley St. Citizens Bank and Sensata are also holding wreath-making events for employees.
newportthisweek.com
Ice Rink Returning to Goat Island
Ice skating will return to Goat Island this winter. The Newport City Council has approved the entertainment outdoor license for Newport Harbor Island Resort to operate an outdoor skating rink on the North Lawn, from Dec. 18 through Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Although a second reading...
newportthisweek.com
HDC Approves Second Street Home
Despite previous denials, an application to construct a two-story residence at 93 Second St. was approved on Nov. 15 in a split vote by the Newport Historic District Commission. The application from John and Kathy Trentos was modified from the version that had been denied in another split vote in...
newportthisweek.com
Channing Memorial Serving Hot Meals Since 1981
Loyal to the Christian ethic, Channing Memorial Church may have served meals to the poor, hungry or disenfranchised longer than any other church, temple or nonprofit in Newport. This year marks the 42nd year that the church has provided the service. Generally, volunteers have prepared and served one hot meal...
