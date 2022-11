Lucy’s Hearth has issued a call for help for volunteers to create one-of-a-kind wreaths again this year to sell at the 21st Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale on Saturday, December 3 at Easton’s Beach Rotunda in Newport. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit Lucy’s Hearth, a shelter in Middletown for children and families experiencing homelessness.

