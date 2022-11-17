Read full article on original website
Recycling Fun Will Keep the Fun Going
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events throughout the year that promote a variety of ideas to better yourself as well as encouraging routines that better the community. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event that teaches the benefits of recycling.
South Zanesville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hundreds from all over the area bundled up and braved the blustery cold Sunday afternoon to enjoy some festive fun. Kids and adults alike enjoyed dozens of Christmas-themed floats and displays from local businesses and much more. There were firetrucks from departments including South Zanesville...
Jaycees Host C Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees group geared up to help the community by accepting donations to distribute. The annual Canister Day, also known as C Day, is a day members of the Jaycees group dedicate to collecting items to donate to the salvation army. Every C Day, members...
John Glenn High School Hosts Career Exploration Event
NEW CONCORD, Oh – Students at John Glenn High School got the opportunity to explore different careers and educational opportunities today. Over 60 different buisness, organizations, and colleges were out at the school talking with the high schoolers. The career exploration event featured sessions with speakers to free time...
Local Scores 11/21/22
Muskies go on the road and win first game of the season at New Philly. Riley Zamensky and Mya Oliver combined for 32 points. Muskies made 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter which led them to victory. RIVER 65. SHENANDOAH 28. Post navigation. Dylan Kerns was born...
Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss Lead Abatement Funding
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the Muskingum County Commissioners this morning. Together, they discussed the application for lead abatement funding for the area which was submitted this past September. The additional funds would allow for more of the money they already receive through the...
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospice. Susan was born July 13, 1948 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Sarah (Epler) Sletzer and John Sturgill. In addition to her parents, Sarah (Ralph) Sletzer and John Sturgill Susan is also preceded in death by her son, Terry Nelson II.
Cynthia L. Sprague
Cynthia Sprague, 66 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband. Cynthia was born on October 21, 1956 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of the late Imos and Berl (Gilland) Arison. Cynthia worked in the deli at the local Cambridge Walmart for ten years. She enjoyed crocheting, and was an avid follower of the Faith United Methodist Church in Cambridge.
Randy Kevin Fountain
Randy Kevin Fountain, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Saturday November 19, 2022 at AlterCare of Zanesville. He was born on April 14, 1952 in Zanesville, a son of the late James and Maxine Fountain. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and he was one of the first athletic trainers at West Muskingum High School. He had worked at Mock Woodworking, Green Valley and Crystal Springs Golf Courses. He is survived by three daughters Amy Fountain, Abbey (Joe) Richard, and Andrea (Rick) Dailey. Grandchildren Avery, Kenison, Kamlyn, Kolten, Addison, Jaxson, Lynlee, Lynnox, and Lynden. One brother Marty Fountain. Two sisters Jamie German and Tammy Wiseman. Several nieces and nephews. The mother of his children Marla Anders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother June Shawger Fountain. A sister-in-law Rebecca Fountain. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church 80 East Main Street South Zanesville with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Robert “Bob” E. Denney
Robert “Bob” Eugene Denney age 96, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare Summit Acres Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. He was born January 27, 1926 in New Straitsville, OH a son of the late Bryan Otis and Dott Hester Nutter Denney. He was...
Vijay V. Varanasi
Vijay V. Varanasi, 74 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a stroke. He was born in 1948, in Hyderabad, India to Venkataramana and Alivelu (nee Mangamma) Varanasi. Vijay grew up in Hyderabad, India and...
Margaret L. Robison
Margaret Louise (Newell) Robison, 94 of Zanesville, died peacefully on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 28, 1928, in New Concord, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry Newell and Helen (Stotts) Newell. Margaret was a member of the Central Trinity United Methodist Church of Zanesville, Ohio. She worked at Citizens Bank for many years, where she retired. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading books, taking care of her flowers, and watching her birds. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
Giving Thanks for Properly Prepared Food
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, holidays reunite family and friends for a fun and festive time that somebody has to plan and prepare for days in advance. Dalton Kirkbride, the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist in training explains the importance of food preparation and how simple precautions can prevent illness or poisoning.
Fighting Muskies Honored With All-OAC Accolades
The Ohio Athletic Conference announced that six Muskingum football players were named All-OAC honorees following their 2022 season. Senior quarterback Jordan Garrett picked up All-OAC Offensive First Team honors. This is the third time Garrett has received the honor, and the first time he has been named to the First Team. Garrett started all 10 games under center for the Muskies and also set the program record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 21.
