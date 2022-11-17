Sources: Eagles adding Ndamukong Suh to beef up defensive line

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Suh is the second veteran defensive tackle added by the Eagles in back-to-back days, following the addition of Linval Joseph on Wednesday. The Eagles have struggled against the run in the absence of rookie Jordan Davis, who is on injured reserve and out at least another two games.

Suh, 35, had six sacks last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his third with the team. He became a free agent after last season and had gone unsigned until now.

He registered 7.5 sacks in the regular and postseason combined in 2020, including two takedowns of Patrick Mahomes in the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Five of those sacks came in the fourth quarter of games, demonstrating his ability to help close out games.

Suh's seven postseason sacks are tied for third-most among active players. In addition to his on-field performance, Suh played an important role in the development of first-round draft pick Vita Vea, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $73 million in January.

Suh has shown remarkable durability throughout his career. His 191 games since his rookie year with the Detroit Lions in 2010, after which he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, are the most of any defensive player in that span. He has missed only two games in his career, both in 2011, when the NFL suspended him two games for on-field conduct.

He has 70.5 sacks, 590 tackles and 5 forced fumbles in his 12 NFL seasons for the Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Buccaneers.