ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 6

Brittany Anderson
29d ago

I don’t understand why they invited people over to help them wake “an unconscious person” they were clearly covered in blood. There is no reason to have not just told dispatchers the truth. “Help my friend is covered in blood I think they are dead” honestly saying unconscious and inviting people over is highly suspicious!

Reply
9
Cooper
29d ago

wouldn't there have been blood on the "unconscious" person? also why summon othersto come help and not just go to wake the others in the house? that doesnt make sense to me.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
CNN

Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched

Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
CNN

Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
PEABODY, MA
CNN

US and Japan to strengthen military relationship with upgraded Marine unit in attempt to deter China

The US and Japan are set to announce a significant strengthening of their military relationship and upgrading of the US military's force posture in the country this week, including the stationing of a newly redesignated Marine unit with advanced intelligence, surveillance capabilities and the ability to fire anti-ship missiles, according to two US officials briefed on the matter.
HAWAII STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy