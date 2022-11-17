Read full article on original website
Brittany Anderson
29d ago
I don’t understand why they invited people over to help them wake “an unconscious person” they were clearly covered in blood. There is no reason to have not just told dispatchers the truth. “Help my friend is covered in blood I think they are dead” honestly saying unconscious and inviting people over is highly suspicious!
Reply
9
Cooper
29d ago
wouldn't there have been blood on the "unconscious" person? also why summon othersto come help and not just go to wake the others in the house? that doesnt make sense to me.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Comments / 6